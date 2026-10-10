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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261010/us-signals-readiness-to-help-aleshki-as-humanitarian-situation-worsens--lantratova--1124862295.html
US Signals Readiness to Help Aleshki as Humanitarian Situation Worsens — Lantratova
US Signals Readiness to Help Aleshki as Humanitarian Situation Worsens — Lantratova
Sputnik International
Russian human rights commissioner Yana Lantratova said she is in contact with US officials over the dire humanitarian situation in Aleshki in the Kherson Region, and that the American side is prepared to help the city.
2026-10-10T15:40+0000
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“We are in contact with the American side and the team of US First Lady Melania Trump regarding this difficult situation. They have expressed their willingness to help the city,” Lantratova wrote on the Max messaging platform.Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the Russian Armed Forces are doing everything possible to resolve the problem of delivering food and medicine to Aleshki in Kherson region, which Kiev is currently obstructing. He stressed that the situation there is critical, as Ukraine is doing everything it can to prevent these deliveries.Aleshki is located on the left bank of the Dnepr River, opposite the city of Kherson, which is controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Kherson region Governor Vladimir Saldo previously reported that Ukrainian forces are remotely mining access roads and attacking vehicles with drones in an attempt to block deliveries of food, fuel, and medicine. He also said they are striking the city's energy and communications infrastructure to create a severe humanitarian situation.
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US Signals Readiness to Help Aleshki as Humanitarian Situation Worsens — Lantratova

15:40 GMT 10.10.2026
© Photo : Press service of Yana Lantratova, Commissioner for Human Rights in RussiaYana Lantratova, Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia.
Yana Lantratova, Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2026
© Photo : Press service of Yana Lantratova, Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia
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Russian human rights commissioner Yana Lantratova said she is in contact with US officials over the dire humanitarian situation in Aleshki in the Kherson Region, and that the American side is prepared to help the city.
“We are in contact with the American side and the team of US First Lady Melania Trump regarding this difficult situation. They have expressed their willingness to help the city,” Lantratova wrote on the Max messaging platform.
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Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the Russian Armed Forces are doing everything possible to resolve the problem of delivering food and medicine to Aleshki in Kherson region, which Kiev is currently obstructing. He stressed that the situation there is critical, as Ukraine is doing everything it can to prevent these deliveries.

Aleshki is located on the left bank of the Dnepr River, opposite the city of Kherson, which is controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Kherson region Governor Vladimir Saldo previously reported that Ukrainian forces are remotely mining access roads and attacking vehicles with drones in an attempt to block deliveries of food, fuel, and medicine. He also said they are striking the city's energy and communications infrastructure to create a severe humanitarian situation.
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