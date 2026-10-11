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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261011/hormuz-to-remain-closed-until-us-accepts-all-irans-conditions---iranian-security-council-1124867148.html
Hormuz to Remain Closed Until US Accepts All Iran's Conditions - Iranian Security Council
Hormuz to Remain Closed Until US Accepts All Iran's Conditions - Iranian Security Council
Sputnik International
Tehran will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz until the United States accepts Iran's seven-point plan for a peaceful resolution that was conveyed through Qatar in September, Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said on Sunday.
2026-10-11T18:48+0000
2026-10-11T18:49+0000
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"The Strait of Hormuz will not open until Iran’s seven conditions are met. The Americans tried to communicate with us through three channels — Iraq, Pakistan, and Qatar. The US responded to our conditions and accepted some of them, but their response to the remaining conditions was vague," Rezaei told the Iranian Press TV broadcaster. Every time Iran sat at the negotiating table with the US, the Pentagon launched an attack on the Islamic Republic, which Tehran considers to be a "clear betrayal" by Washington, he added. On February 28, the United States and Israel began attacking targets in Iran, to which Iran responded with its own strikes. In March, the US and Israel attacked targets at the South Pars gas field and the Assaluyeh industrial zone in southern Iran. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to cease hostilities, but shortly thereafter exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved. The escalation of the conflict has virtually halted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key supply route for global oil, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas. As a result, fuel prices have risen in most countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/iran-offers-7-day-hormuz-reopening-plan-to-us--araghchi-1124791961.html
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Hormuz to Remain Closed Until US Accepts All Iran's Conditions - Iranian Security Council

18:48 GMT 11.10.2026 (Updated: 18:49 GMT 11.10.2026)
© AP Photo / Kamran JebreiliA tourist couple watches the mountains in south of the Strait of Hormuz as the trading dhows and ships are docked on the Persian Gulf waters near the town of Khasab, in Oman
A tourist couple watches the mountains in south of the Strait of Hormuz as the trading dhows and ships are docked on the Persian Gulf waters near the town of Khasab, in Oman - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2026
© AP Photo / Kamran Jebreili
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Tehran will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz until the United States accepts Iran's seven-point plan for a peaceful resolution that was conveyed through Qatar in September, Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said on Sunday.
"The Strait of Hormuz will not open until Iran’s seven conditions are met. The Americans tried to communicate with us through three channels — Iraq, Pakistan, and Qatar. The US responded to our conditions and accepted some of them, but their response to the remaining conditions was vague," Rezaei told the Iranian Press TV broadcaster.
Every time Iran sat at the negotiating table with the US, the Pentagon launched an attack on the Islamic Republic, which Tehran considers to be a "clear betrayal" by Washington, he added.
Meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Offers 7-Day Hormuz Reopening Plan to US — Araghchi
26 September, 04:23 GMT
On February 28, the United States and Israel began attacking targets in Iran, to which Iran responded with its own strikes. In March, the US and Israel attacked targets at the South Pars gas field and the Assaluyeh industrial zone in southern Iran. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to cease hostilities, but shortly thereafter exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
The escalation of the conflict has virtually halted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key supply route for global oil, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas. As a result, fuel prices have risen in most countries.
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