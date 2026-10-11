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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261011/macrons-approval-rating-hits-historic-low-of-15--poll-1124864019.html
Macron's Approval Rating Hits Historic Low of 15% – Poll
Macron's Approval Rating Hits Historic Low of 15% – Poll
Sputnik International
French President Emmanuel Macron's approval rating has hit a historic low, dropping to 15%, according to a poll by the Ipsos sociological company and the CESI engineering school.
2026-10-11T09:28+0000
2026-10-11T09:28+0000
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The French president's rating set an anti-record, the graph showed. The previous minimum value for this company's polls was recorded in September 2026 at 16%. Some 15% of surveyed French people approve of Macron's work as head of state, while 82% are dissatisfied with his decisions, the poll showed. The approval rating of Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu stood at 22%, while 69% of respondents held a negative opinion of him. Among potential presidential candidates in the country's 2027 elections, National Rally party leader Jordan Bardella still leads with 33% support, followed by the leader of the party's faction in the lower house of parliament, Marine Le Pen, with 32%, and former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe with 20%. The poll was conducted from October 7 to 8 among 1,000 French people aged 18 and older.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/macron-risks-forced-exit-after-trump-remarks-russian-fm-spox-warns-1123843160.html
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Macron's Approval Rating Hits Historic Low of 15% – Poll

09:28 GMT 11.10.2026
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankFrench President Emmanuel Macron attends a news conference after the Informal Summit and Meeting within the European Political Community at Prague Castle
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a news conference after the Informal Summit and Meeting within the European Political Community at Prague Castle - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron's approval rating has hit a historic low, dropping to 15%, according to a poll by the Ipsos sociological company and the CESI engineering school.
The French president's rating set an anti-record, the graph showed. The previous minimum value for this company's polls was recorded in September 2026 at 16%.
Some 15% of surveyed French people approve of Macron's work as head of state, while 82% are dissatisfied with his decisions, the poll showed.
The approval rating of Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu stood at 22%, while 69% of respondents held a negative opinion of him.
Among potential presidential candidates in the country's 2027 elections, National Rally party leader Jordan Bardella still leads with 33% support, followed by the leader of the party's faction in the lower house of parliament, Marine Le Pen, with 32%, and former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe with 20%.
The poll was conducted from October 7 to 8 among 1,000 French people aged 18 and older.
President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron participate in a joint press conference at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.03.2026
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