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Macron's Approval Rating Hits Historic Low of 15% – Poll
Macron's Approval Rating Hits Historic Low of 15% – Poll
Sputnik International
French President Emmanuel Macron's approval rating has hit a historic low, dropping to 15%, according to a poll by the Ipsos sociological company and the CESI engineering school.
2026-10-11T09:28+0000
2026-10-11T09:28+0000
2026-10-11T09:28+0000
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The French president's rating set an anti-record, the graph showed. The previous minimum value for this company's polls was recorded in September 2026 at 16%. Some 15% of surveyed French people approve of Macron's work as head of state, while 82% are dissatisfied with his decisions, the poll showed. The approval rating of Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu stood at 22%, while 69% of respondents held a negative opinion of him. Among potential presidential candidates in the country's 2027 elections, National Rally party leader Jordan Bardella still leads with 33% support, followed by the leader of the party's faction in the lower house of parliament, Marine Le Pen, with 32%, and former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe with 20%. The poll was conducted from October 7 to 8 among 1,000 French people aged 18 and older.
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emmanuel macron, marine le pen, france, national rally, europe, poll, approval ratings, approval rating, public approval
Macron's Approval Rating Hits Historic Low of 15% – Poll
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron's approval rating has hit a historic low, dropping to 15%, according to a poll by the Ipsos sociological company and the CESI engineering school.
The French president's rating set an anti-record, the graph showed. The previous minimum value for this company's polls was recorded in September 2026 at 16%.
Some 15% of surveyed French people approve of Macron's work
as head of state, while 82% are dissatisfied with his decisions, the poll showed.
The approval rating of Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu stood at 22%, while 69% of respondents held a negative opinion of him.
Among potential presidential candidates in the country's 2027 elections, National Rally party leader Jordan Bardella still leads with 33% support, followed by the leader of the party's faction in the lower house of parliament, Marine Le Pen, with 32%, and former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe with 20%.
The poll was conducted from October 7 to 8 among 1,000 French people aged 18 and older.