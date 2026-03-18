https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/macron-risks-forced-exit-after-trump-remarks-russian-fm-spox-warns-1123843160.html

Macron Risks Forced Exit After Trump Remarks, Russian FM Spox Warns

Macron Risks Forced Exit After Trump Remarks, Russian FM Spox Warns

Sputnik International

French President Emmanuel Macron risks losing his position not of his own accord, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on yesterday’s statement by US President Donald Trump.

2026-03-18T08:20+0000

2026-03-18T08:20+0000

2026-03-18T08:20+0000

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emmanuel macron

donald trump

maria zakharova

strait of hormuz

russian foreign ministry

france

nato

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“I have another question—will the Venezuelan scenario or the Iranian scenario be applied to Macron? In fact, that is the main question that, I believe, Macron himself has been asking,” Zakharova told Sputnik.The day before, Trump noted that his French counterpart would very soon cease to be president. Elections in the country are scheduled for April 2027, but Macron will not be able to take part, as he has almost completed two consecutive five-year terms.On Wednesday, Trump also criticized NATO countries for refusing to assist in the operation against Iran. He admitted he was disappointed, including with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.This week, the White House had planned to announce the creation of a coalition to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz. The US called on France, Germany, Britain, China, Japan, South Korea, and others to send their warships to the region. Some have already declined the initiative, including France.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/trump-says-us-no-longer-needs-nato-assistance-with-iran-1123841630.html

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french president emmanuel macron, us president donald trump, russian foreign ministry spokeswoman maria zakharova, losing his position