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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/macron-risks-forced-exit-after-trump-remarks-russian-fm-spox-warns-1123843160.html
Macron Risks Forced Exit After Trump Remarks, Russian FM Spox Warns
Macron Risks Forced Exit After Trump Remarks, Russian FM Spox Warns
Sputnik International
French President Emmanuel Macron risks losing his position not of his own accord, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on yesterday’s statement by US President Donald Trump.
2026-03-18T08:20+0000
2026-03-18T08:20+0000
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“I have another question—will the Venezuelan scenario or the Iranian scenario be applied to Macron? In fact, that is the main question that, I believe, Macron himself has been asking,” Zakharova told Sputnik.The day before, Trump noted that his French counterpart would very soon cease to be president. Elections in the country are scheduled for April 2027, but Macron will not be able to take part, as he has almost completed two consecutive five-year terms.On Wednesday, Trump also criticized NATO countries for refusing to assist in the operation against Iran. He admitted he was disappointed, including with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.This week, the White House had planned to announce the creation of a coalition to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz. The US called on France, Germany, Britain, China, Japan, South Korea, and others to send their warships to the region. Some have already declined the initiative, including France.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/trump-says-us-no-longer-needs-nato-assistance-with-iran-1123841630.html
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french president emmanuel macron, us president donald trump, russian foreign ministry spokeswoman maria zakharova, losing his position
french president emmanuel macron, us president donald trump, russian foreign ministry spokeswoman maria zakharova, losing his position

Macron Risks Forced Exit After Trump Remarks, Russian FM Spox Warns

08:20 GMT 18.03.2026
© AP Photo / Andrew HarnikPresident Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron participate in a joint press conference at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.
President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron participate in a joint press conference at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.03.2026
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
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French President Emmanuel Macron risks losing his position, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on yesterday’s statement by US President Donald Trump.
“I have another question—will the Venezuelan scenario or the Iranian scenario be applied to Macron? In fact, that is the main question that, I believe, Macron himself has been asking,” Zakharova told Sputnik.
The day before, Trump noted that his French counterpart would very soon cease to be president. Elections in the country are scheduled for April 2027, but Macron will not be able to take part, as he has almost completed two consecutive five-year terms.
On Wednesday, Trump also criticized NATO countries for refusing to assist in the operation against Iran. He admitted he was disappointed, including with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
This week, the White House had planned to announce the creation of a coalition to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz. The US called on France, Germany, Britain, China, Japan, South Korea, and others to send their warships to the region. Some have already declined the initiative, including France.
President Donald Trump gestures during a press conference after the plenary session at the NATO summit in The Hague - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.03.2026
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Trump Says US No Longer Needs NATO Assistance With Iran
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