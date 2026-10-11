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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261011/multiple-people-injured-in-new-attack-on-riyadh-airport---civil-aviation-authority-1124867455.html
Multiple People Injured in New Attack on Riyadh Airport - Civil Aviation Authority
Multiple People Injured in New Attack on Riyadh Airport - Civil Aviation Authority
Sputnik International
Several people were injured in a new attack on the international airport in the Saudi capital of Riyadh on Sunday, the General Authority of Civil Aviation said.
2026-10-11T18:59+0000
2026-10-11T18:59+0000
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"There are casualties following an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh," the authority said on X. The Saudi-led coalition said earlier in the day that an unidentified projectile had struck Terminal 4, while a cruise missile was intercepted near the airport.The latest attack follows Saturday's deadly strike, which reportedly killed 13 people and injured more than 300, severely disrupting airport operations.In a statement on Sunday, Yemen's Ansar Allah movement said it had attacked Riyadh airport three times since Friday, with military spokesman Yahya Saree saying the operations involved ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones. According to Saree, the strikes were carried out in three stages, disrupting air traffic and forcing the airport's complete closure. The attacks come amid escalating hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, including renewed Saudi airstrikes on Yemen and Houthi threats of further retaliation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261011/saudi-civil-aviation-authority-confirms-riyadh-airport-attack-killed-12-injured-309-1124863349.html
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Multiple People Injured in New Attack on Riyadh Airport - Civil Aviation Authority

18:59 GMT 11.10.2026
© REUTERS Social MediaSmoke and flames rise from King Khalid Airport, after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said they attacked the airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Smoke and flames rise from King Khalid Airport, after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said they attacked the airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2026
© REUTERS Social Media
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DOHA (Sputnik) - Several people were injured in a new attack on the international airport in the Saudi capital of Riyadh on Sunday, the General Authority of Civil Aviation said.
"There are casualties following an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh," the authority said on X.
The Saudi-led coalition said earlier in the day that an unidentified projectile had struck Terminal 4, while a cruise missile was intercepted near the airport.
The latest attack follows Saturday's deadly strike, which reportedly killed 13 people and injured more than 300, severely disrupting airport operations.
In this photo taken Sunday, Jan. 25, 2009, F-15 warplanes of the Saudi Air Force fly over the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh during a graduation ceremony at King Faisal Air Force University - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2026
World
Saudi Civil Aviation Authority Confirms Riyadh Airport Attack Killed 12, Injured 309
03:19 GMT
In a statement on Sunday, Yemen's Ansar Allah movement said it had attacked Riyadh airport three times since Friday, with military spokesman Yahya Saree saying the operations involved ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.
According to Saree, the strikes were carried out in three stages, disrupting air traffic and forcing the airport's complete closure.
The attacks come amid escalating hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, including renewed Saudi airstrikes on Yemen and Houthi threats of further retaliation.
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