https://sputnikglobe.com/20261011/multiple-people-injured-in-new-attack-on-riyadh-airport---civil-aviation-authority-1124867455.html

Multiple People Injured in New Attack on Riyadh Airport - Civil Aviation Authority

Multiple People Injured in New Attack on Riyadh Airport - Civil Aviation Authority

Sputnik International

Several people were injured in a new attack on the international airport in the Saudi capital of Riyadh on Sunday, the General Authority of Civil Aviation said.

2026-10-11T18:59+0000

2026-10-11T18:59+0000

2026-10-11T18:59+0000

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"There are casualties following an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh," the authority said on X. The Saudi-led coalition said earlier in the day that an unidentified projectile had struck Terminal 4, while a cruise missile was intercepted near the airport.The latest attack follows Saturday's deadly strike, which reportedly killed 13 people and injured more than 300, severely disrupting airport operations.In a statement on Sunday, Yemen's Ansar Allah movement said it had attacked Riyadh airport three times since Friday, with military spokesman Yahya Saree saying the operations involved ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones. According to Saree, the strikes were carried out in three stages, disrupting air traffic and forcing the airport's complete closure. The attacks come amid escalating hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, including renewed Saudi airstrikes on Yemen and Houthi threats of further retaliation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261011/saudi-civil-aviation-authority-confirms-riyadh-airport-attack-killed-12-injured-309-1124863349.html

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