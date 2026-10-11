https://sputnikglobe.com/20261011/russian-army-liberates-4-settlements-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-and-kharkov-region---mod-1124864282.html

Russian Army Liberates 4 Settlements in Donetsk People's Republic and Kharkov Region - MoD

Russian Army Liberates 4 Settlements in Donetsk People's Republic and Kharkov Region - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlements of Novotroitskoye and Petrovskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and gained control of the settlements of Reznikovo and Kupino in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2026-10-11T09:54+0000

2026-10-11T09:54+0000

2026-10-11T10:14+0000

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"The units of Battlegroup Tsentr liberated the settlements of Novotroitskoye and Petrovskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic as a result of resolute actions," the statement read. The settlements of Reznikovo and Kupino in the Kharkov region were encircled and brought under control, the ministry said.The Russian armed forces struck Ukraine's transport and energy infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian military over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Drone-making workshops, drone launching spots and areas of temporary deployment of Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries in 147 districts were also struck. The Russian air defense forces destroyed 909 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones and two guided aerial bombs, the statement read.Ukraine lost up to 495 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr battleroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.This is in addition to over 270 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, including more than 65 encircled and eliminated in the Kharkov Region. Over 230 Ukrainian troops were eliminated by Battlegroup Vostok, up to 200 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 160 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 50 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/russia-liberates-kiyanitsa-settlement-in-sumy-region-1124855278.html

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