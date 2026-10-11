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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261011/trump-announces-immediate-energy-ceasefire-between-russia-and-ukraine-1124865652.html
Trump Claims Russia and Ukraine Agreed to Immediate Energy Ceasefire
Trump Claims Russia and Ukraine Agreed to Immediate Energy Ceasefire
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump has announced that Moscow and Kiev have agreed to an immediate halt to attacks on each other's energy infrastructure.
2026-10-11T14:24+0000
2026-10-11T14:47+0000
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“Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the war between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed. Do not break it!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.The announcement follows Washington's diesel supply deal with Russia and Trump's repeated demands that Ukraine stop striking Russian oil refineries amid rising global fuel prices.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261010/trump-ukraine-needs-new-leader-who-can-make-a-deal-1124862746.html
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Trump Claims Russia and Ukraine Agreed to Immediate Energy Ceasefire

14:24 GMT 11.10.2026 (Updated: 14:47 GMT 11.10.2026)
© AP Photo / Rick ScuteriUS President-elect Donald Trump speaks at AmericaFest, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Phoenix.
US President-elect Donald Trump speaks at AmericaFest, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Phoenix. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2026
© AP Photo / Rick Scuteri
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US President Donald Trump has announced that Moscow and Kiev have agreed to an immediate halt to attacks on each other's energy infrastructure.
“Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the war between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed. Do not break it!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The announcement follows Washington's diesel supply deal with Russia and Trump's repeated demands that Ukraine stop striking Russian oil refineries amid rising global fuel prices.
President Donald Trump, right, meets with Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office at the White House, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2026
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Trump: Ukraine Needs New Leader Who Can Make a Deal
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