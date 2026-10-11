https://sputnikglobe.com/20261011/trump-announces-immediate-energy-ceasefire-between-russia-and-ukraine-1124865652.html

Trump Claims Russia and Ukraine Agreed to Immediate Energy Ceasefire

Trump Claims Russia and Ukraine Agreed to Immediate Energy Ceasefire

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump has announced that Moscow and Kiev have agreed to an immediate halt to attacks on each other's energy infrastructure.

2026-10-11T14:24+0000

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2026-10-11T14:47+0000

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“Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the war between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed. Do not break it!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.The announcement follows Washington's diesel supply deal with Russia and Trump's repeated demands that Ukraine stop striking Russian oil refineries amid rising global fuel prices.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261010/trump-ukraine-needs-new-leader-who-can-make-a-deal-1124862746.html

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