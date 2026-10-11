https://sputnikglobe.com/20261011/us-journalist-praises-resilience-of-donbass-residents-1124863596.html

US Journalist Praises Resilience of Donbass Residents

US Journalist Praises Resilience of Donbass Residents

Sputnik International

US journalist Sarah Bils told Sputnik that during a trip to Donbass, she was inspired by the resilience of local residents, who maintain hope for the future despite shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces that began back in 2014.

2026-10-11T07:27+0000

2026-10-11T07:27+0000

2026-10-11T07:27+0000

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"These are people who have lived through 12 years of war, who have lost friends and lost family members and seen their cities and homes attacked. But their willingness to continue has not weakened. If anything, I felt that it had only become stronger," Bils said. Meeting the region's residents in person was inspiring, the journalist added. The journalist said that she was also struck by the enthusiasm of Donetsk residents to participate in the State Duma elections, which she observed during her trip. People were sincerely excited about the opportunity to become closer to Moscow and gain more direct representation, she stated. Bils has been following events in Donbass since at least 2014. In September, she visited the region with other foreign journalists. During the trip, she talked with local residents, and met with students who had survived the attack on the college dormitory in Starobelsk.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260825/us-journalist-says-he-lost-job-after-trip-to-donbass-1124625935.html

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