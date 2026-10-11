International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261011/us-journalist-praises-resilience-of-donbass-residents-1124863596.html
US Journalist Praises Resilience of Donbass Residents
US Journalist Praises Resilience of Donbass Residents
Sputnik International
US journalist Sarah Bils told Sputnik that during a trip to Donbass, she was inspired by the resilience of local residents, who maintain hope for the future despite shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces that began back in 2014.
2026-10-11T07:27+0000
2026-10-11T07:27+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
donbass
moscow
russia
ukraine
us
resilience
residents
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/17/1113599742_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f628241e97200f662dbc11ee22b32895.jpg
"These are people who have lived through 12 years of war, who have lost friends and lost family members and seen their cities and homes attacked. But their willingness to continue has not weakened. If anything, I felt that it had only become stronger," Bils said. Meeting the region's residents in person was inspiring, the journalist added. The journalist said that she was also struck by the enthusiasm of Donetsk residents to participate in the State Duma elections, which she observed during her trip. People were sincerely excited about the opportunity to become closer to Moscow and gain more direct representation, she stated. Bils has been following events in Donbass since at least 2014. In September, she visited the region with other foreign journalists. During the trip, she talked with local residents, and met with students who had survived the attack on the college dormitory in Starobelsk.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260825/us-journalist-says-he-lost-job-after-trip-to-donbass-1124625935.html
donbass
moscow
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/17/1113599742_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8be9b0bc516a55c64378f2faf33831cd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
donbass, moscow, russia, ukraine, us, resilience, residents
donbass, moscow, russia, ukraine, us, resilience, residents

US Journalist Praises Resilience of Donbass Residents

07:27 GMT 11.10.2026
© Sputnik / John Trust / Go to the mediabankSchool in Donbass
School in Donbass - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2026
© Sputnik / John Trust
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US journalist Sarah Bils told Sputnik that during a trip to Donbass, she was inspired by the resilience of local residents, who maintain hope for the future despite shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces that began back in 2014.
"These are people who have lived through 12 years of war, who have lost friends and lost family members and seen their cities and homes attacked. But their willingness to continue has not weakened. If anything, I felt that it had only become stronger," Bils said.
Meeting the region's residents in person was inspiring, the journalist added.
"Despite everything that has happened, I didn't encounter people that had simply given up. I encountered people who were very much hopeful about the future," Bils continued.
The journalist said that she was also struck by the enthusiasm of Donetsk residents to participate in the State Duma elections, which she observed during her trip. People were sincerely excited about the opportunity to become closer to Moscow and gain more direct representation, she stated.
Bils has been following events in Donbass since at least 2014. In September, she visited the region with other foreign journalists. During the trip, she talked with local residents, and met with students who had survived the attack on the college dormitory in Starobelsk.
Aftermath of the shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2026
World
US Journalist Says He Lost Job After Trip to Donbass
25 August, 07:31 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала