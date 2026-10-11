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US Smuggling Fuel in Coastal Waters of Oman - Iran's Security Council
US Smuggling Fuel in Coastal Waters of Oman - Iran's Security Council
Sputnik International
The US military has been smuggling fuel in the coastal waters of Oman with the assistance of the United Arab Emirates, Iranian Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei said on Sunday.
2026-10-11T17:38+0000
2026-10-11T17:38+0000
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"The US Central Command's chief leads the smuggling operations with the assistance of the UAE military," Rezaei told Iran's Press TV channel. The US uses five or six small vessels to reload oil onto bigger tankers. However, Iran strikes them every night, the secretary said. On February 28, the United States and Israel began attacking targets in Iran, to which Iran responded with its own strikes. In March, the US and Israel attacked targets at the South Pars gas field and the Assaluyeh industrial zone in southern Iran. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to cease hostilities, but shortly thereafter exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved. The escalation of the conflict has virtually halted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key supply route for global oil, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas. As a result, fuel prices have risen in most countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/vance-reaffirms-us-goals-in-iran-war-cheap-oil-and-nuclear-pretext-1124575468.html
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US Smuggling Fuel in Coastal Waters of Oman - Iran's Security Council

17:38 GMT 11.10.2026
© AP Photo / Morteza AkhoondiIn this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard trains a weapon toward the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Global stock markets were subdued Monday while the price of oil climbed as tensions in the Persian Gulf escalated after Iran's seizure of a British oil tanker on Friday.
In this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard trains a weapon toward the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Global stock markets were subdued Monday while the price of oil climbed as tensions in the Persian Gulf escalated after Iran's seizure of a British oil tanker on Friday. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2026
© AP Photo / Morteza Akhoondi
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The US military has been smuggling fuel in the coastal waters of Oman with the assistance of the United Arab Emirates, Iranian Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei said on Sunday.
"The US Central Command's chief leads the smuggling operations with the assistance of the UAE military," Rezaei told Iran's Press TV channel.
The US uses five or six small vessels to reload oil onto bigger tankers. However, Iran strikes them every night, the secretary said.
Vice President JD Vance meets with members of the National Guard at Union Station in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.08.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Vance Reaffirms US Goals in Iran War: Cheap Oil and Nuclear Pretext
14 August, 04:22 GMT
On February 28, the United States and Israel began attacking targets in Iran, to which Iran responded with its own strikes. In March, the US and Israel attacked targets at the South Pars gas field and the Assaluyeh industrial zone in southern Iran. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to cease hostilities, but shortly thereafter exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
The escalation of the conflict has virtually halted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key supply route for global oil, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas. As a result, fuel prices have risen in most countries.
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