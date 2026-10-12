https://sputnikglobe.com/20261012/china-eu-hold-intensive-consultations-on-hybrid-electric-vehicles---commerce-ministry-1124868265.html

China, EU Hold Intensive Consultations on Hybrid, Electric Vehicles - Commerce Ministry

China, EU Hold Intensive Consultations on Hybrid, Electric Vehicles - Commerce Ministry

Sputnik International

China and the European Union have held intensive consultations regarding trade in hybrid and electric vehicles, the Chinese Commerce Ministry has said.

2026-10-12T07:22+0000

2026-10-12T07:22+0000

2026-10-12T07:22+0000

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china

european union (eu)

chinese commerce ministry

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The ministry said that "guided by the principles of mutual respect and consultations on an equal footing, the parties conducted intensive consultations on trade in hybrid and electric vehicles, addressing the trade and economic differences and concerns of both sides in a balanced manner." It also said that China and the EU were continuing their dialogue through the trade and investment consultation mechanism and had reached a number of agreements aimed at maintaining stable and balanced relations between the key trading partners.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241123/eu-aims-to-resolve-electric-vehicle-trade-dispute-with-china-through-new-agreement-1120973913.html

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