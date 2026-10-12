https://sputnikglobe.com/20261012/china-eu-hold-intensive-consultations-on-hybrid-electric-vehicles---commerce-ministry-1124868265.html
China, EU Hold Intensive Consultations on Hybrid, Electric Vehicles - Commerce Ministry
China, EU Hold Intensive Consultations on Hybrid, Electric Vehicles - Commerce Ministry
Sputnik International
China and the European Union have held intensive consultations regarding trade in hybrid and electric vehicles, the Chinese Commerce Ministry has said.
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The ministry said that "guided by the principles of mutual respect and consultations on an equal footing, the parties conducted intensive consultations on trade in hybrid and electric vehicles, addressing the trade and economic differences and concerns of both sides in a balanced manner." It also said that China and the EU were continuing their dialogue through the trade and investment consultation mechanism and had reached a number of agreements aimed at maintaining stable and balanced relations between the key trading partners.
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china, european union (eu), chinese commerce ministry, electric vehicles, electricity
China, EU Hold Intensive Consultations on Hybrid, Electric Vehicles - Commerce Ministry
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China and the European Union have held intensive consultations regarding trade in hybrid and electric vehicles, the Chinese Commerce Ministry has said.
The ministry said that "guided by the principles of mutual respect and consultations on an equal footing, the parties conducted intensive consultations on trade in hybrid and electric vehicles, addressing the trade and economic differences and concerns of both sides in a balanced manner."
It also said that China and the EU
were continuing their dialogue through the trade and investment consultation mechanism and had reached a number of agreements aimed at maintaining stable and balanced relations between the key trading partners.
23 November 2024, 08:47 GMT