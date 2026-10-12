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China, EU Hold Intensive Consultations on Hybrid, Electric Vehicles - Commerce Ministry
China, EU Hold Intensive Consultations on Hybrid, Electric Vehicles - Commerce Ministry
Sputnik International
China and the European Union have held intensive consultations regarding trade in hybrid and electric vehicles, the Chinese Commerce Ministry has said.
2026-10-12T07:22+0000
2026-10-12T07:22+0000
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The ministry said that "guided by the principles of mutual respect and consultations on an equal footing, the parties conducted intensive consultations on trade in hybrid and electric vehicles, addressing the trade and economic differences and concerns of both sides in a balanced manner." It also said that China and the EU were continuing their dialogue through the trade and investment consultation mechanism and had reached a number of agreements aimed at maintaining stable and balanced relations between the key trading partners.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241123/eu-aims-to-resolve-electric-vehicle-trade-dispute-with-china-through-new-agreement-1120973913.html
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China, EU Hold Intensive Consultations on Hybrid, Electric Vehicles - Commerce Ministry

07:22 GMT 12.10.2026
© AP Photo / Caroline ChenLeapmotor vehicles are parked outside a showroom in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang province on Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Leapmotor vehicles are parked outside a showroom in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang province on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2026
© AP Photo / Caroline Chen
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BEIJING (Sputnik) - China and the European Union have held intensive consultations regarding trade in hybrid and electric vehicles, the Chinese Commerce Ministry has said.
The ministry said that "guided by the principles of mutual respect and consultations on an equal footing, the parties conducted intensive consultations on trade in hybrid and electric vehicles, addressing the trade and economic differences and concerns of both sides in a balanced manner."
It also said that China and the EU were continuing their dialogue through the trade and investment consultation mechanism and had reached a number of agreements aimed at maintaining stable and balanced relations between the key trading partners.
Models pose near the latest offering from Chinese automaker BYD during the Auto Shanghai 2023 show in Shanghai, Wednesday, April 19, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2024
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