https://sputnikglobe.com/20261012/eu-commission-leadership-main-mastermind-of-campaign-against-rosatom-in-hungary---russian-intel-1124869985.html

EU Commission Leadership Main Mastermind of Campaign Against Rosatom in Hungary - Russian Intel

EU Commission Leadership Main Mastermind of Campaign Against Rosatom in Hungary - Russian Intel

Sputnik International

The leadership of the European Commission has become the main mastermind of the information campaign launched in Europe against the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom and the construction of the Paks-II Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Hungary, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Monday.

2026-10-12T11:41+0000

2026-10-12T11:41+0000

2026-10-12T11:41+0000

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"The press office of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia reports that, according to information received by the SVR, the main ‘mastermind’ of the smear campaign launched in Europe against the Rosatom corporation and the construction of the Paks-II nuclear power plant in Hungary with its participation is the leadership of the European Commission," the SVR said in a statement. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has explicitly tasked her administration with forcing Budapest to abandon peaceful nuclear energy cooperation with Russia, the statement read, adding that European bureaucrats openly confessed the inability of European manufacturers to compete fairly with Rosatom in the nuclear power plant market. Any other option for building the Paks-II in Hungary, apart from through Rosatom, would be less efficient and more unsafe, the SVR said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260414/paks-2-nuclear-power-plant-construction-hungary-will-be-special-priority-for-rosatom---ceo-1123987608.html

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ursula von der leyen, hungary, russia, budapest, european commission, rosatom, hungarian paks nuclear power plant (npp), svr