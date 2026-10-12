https://sputnikglobe.com/20261012/over-270-detained-in-paris-during-school-protests---prosecutor-1124870244.html
Over 270 Detained in Paris During School Protests - Prosecutor
Over 270 Detained in Paris During School Protests - Prosecutor
Sputnik International
More than 270 people have been placed in custody since late September during school protests in Paris, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said on Monday.
2026-10-12T12:28+0000
2026-10-12T12:28+0000
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Between September 29 and October 8, during the blocking of high schools in Paris, 273 people were placed in custody, with 188 of them being minors, she told the French broadcaster. Many of them had not previously come to the attention of law enforcement, the prosecutor added. A newspaper reported earlier in the day, that attempts to disrupt the operation of institutions affected the Paris Catholic Institute, the campus of Paris III Sorbonne Nouvelle University, as well as the historic Sorbonne building in the Latin Quarter. High school students in France have been mass protesting for several weeks over overloaded schedules, a shortage of teachers, and other problems in the education sector. Some actions were accompanied by unrest. Sputnik correspondent said that police in Paris have already used tear gas and stun grenades against demonstrators. More than 6,800 people, most of them minors, have been detained.
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Over 270 Detained in Paris During School Protests - Prosecutor
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 270 people have been placed in custody since late September during school protests in Paris, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said on Monday.
Between September 29 and October 8, during the blocking of high schools in Paris, 273 people were placed in custody, with 188 of them being minors, she told the French broadcaster.
"The age of most of the detained minors is 15-16 years," Beccuau said.
Many of them had not previously come to the attention of law enforcement, the prosecutor added.
A newspaper reported earlier in the day, that attempts to disrupt the operation of institutions affected the Paris Catholic Institute, the campus of Paris III Sorbonne Nouvelle University, as well as the historic Sorbonne building in the Latin Quarter.
High school students in France have been mass protesting
for several weeks over overloaded schedules, a shortage of teachers, and other problems in the education sector. Some actions were accompanied by unrest. Sputnik correspondent said that police in Paris have already used tear gas and stun grenades against demonstrators. More than 6,800 people, most of them minors, have been detained.