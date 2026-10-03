https://sputnikglobe.com/20261003/hundreds-of-french-protest-continued-ukraine-aid-in-central-paris-1124830549.html

Hundreds of French Protest Continued Ukraine Aid in Central Paris

Hundreds of French Protest Continued Ukraine Aid in Central Paris

Sputnik International

Several hundred people gathered in central Paris on Saturday to protest against providing further aid to Ukraine and demand France's withdrawal from the European Union and NATO, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

2026-10-03T16:29+0000

2026-10-03T16:29+0000

2026-10-03T16:29+0000

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The protest, called by the leader of the French right-wing Patriots party and a presidential candidate, Florian Philippot, is taking place at the Palais-Royal square in central Paris. The demonstrators are holding up posters saying, "[French President Emmanuel] Macron, we will not die for Ukraine," "Macron out" and "For Frexit." The funds being sent by the French authorities to Kiev should be spent on lowering gas taxes in France, the politician argued.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250629/protesters-in-paris-slam-macron-over-ukraine-policy-1122363182.html

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france, florian philippot, europe, emmanuel macron, ukraine, paris, european union (eu), nato, protests, mass protests