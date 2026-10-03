https://sputnikglobe.com/20261003/hundreds-of-french-protest-continued-ukraine-aid-in-central-paris-1124830549.html
Hundreds of French Protest Continued Ukraine Aid in Central Paris
Hundreds of French Protest Continued Ukraine Aid in Central Paris
Sputnik International
Several hundred people gathered in central Paris on Saturday to protest against providing further aid to Ukraine and demand France's withdrawal from the European Union and NATO, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
2026-10-03T16:29+0000
2026-10-03T16:29+0000
2026-10-03T16:29+0000
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The protest, called by the leader of the French right-wing Patriots party and a presidential candidate, Florian Philippot, is taking place at the Palais-Royal square in central Paris. The demonstrators are holding up posters saying, "[French President Emmanuel] Macron, we will not die for Ukraine," "Macron out" and "For Frexit." The funds being sent by the French authorities to Kiev should be spent on lowering gas taxes in France, the politician argued.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250629/protesters-in-paris-slam-macron-over-ukraine-policy-1122363182.html
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france, florian philippot, europe, emmanuel macron, ukraine, paris, european union (eu), nato, protests, mass protests
Hundreds of French Protest Continued Ukraine Aid in Central Paris
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Several hundred people gathered in central Paris on Saturday to protest against providing further aid to Ukraine and demand France's withdrawal from the European Union and NATO, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The protest, called by the leader of the French right-wing Patriots party and a presidential candidate, Florian Philippot, is taking place at the Palais-Royal square in central Paris.
The demonstrators
are holding up posters saying, "[French President Emmanuel] Macron, we will not die for Ukraine," "Macron out" and "For Frexit."
"To live, not merely survive, to live freely and in peace - that is our message. Behind this lie serious political decisions. We must withdraw from the EU, withdraw from NATO and stop funding the war in Ukraine as well as the supply of arms for it," Philippot told reporters at the event.
The funds being sent by the French authorities to Kiev should be spent on lowering gas taxes in France, the politician argued.