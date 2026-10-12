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No Competitions in Countries Barring Russian Athletes, Warns European Aquatics
No Competitions in Countries Barring Russian Athletes, Warns European Aquatics
Sputnik International
European Aquatics President Antonio Silva said on Monday that the organization will not hold competitions in countries that do not issue visas to Russian athletes.
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Silva first visited Russia on Monday at the invitation of Dmitry Mazepin, head of the Russian Aquatics Federation. "Already approved of most of the hosts of aquatic competitions till 2028, with exception of European Aquatics Championships in 2028, by the assurance from the host governments that visas will be issued for all Russian athletes. Meaning that we are not going to organize any competition in any country that will not issue visas for Russian athletes. There is the policy of European Aquatics regarding the participation of Russian athletes in full status, if there is any sort of restrictions to allow the issue of the visas, a standard that will be equal for all the countries will be implemented in a way that we could not punish … athletes, coaches and officials," Silva said. On February 6, World Aquatics lifted restrictions on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in youth and junior competitions held under its auspices. In April, the organization fully admitted senior athletes.
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No Competitions in Countries Barring Russian Athletes, Warns European Aquatics
12:30 GMT 12.10.2026 (Updated: 12:51 GMT 12.10.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - European Aquatics will not hold competitions in countries that refuse to issue visas to Russian athletes, organization President Antonio Silva said Monday.
Silva first visited Russia on Monday at the invitation of Dmitry Mazepin, head of the Russian Aquatics Federation.
"Already approved of most of the hosts of aquatic competitions till 2028, with exception of European Aquatics Championships in 2028, by the assurance from the host governments that visas will be issued for all Russian athletes. Meaning that we are not going to organize any competition in any country that will not issue visas for Russian athletes. There is the policy of European Aquatics regarding the participation of Russian athletes in full status, if there is any sort of restrictions to allow the issue of the visas, a standard that will be equal for all the countries will be implemented in a way that we could not punish … athletes, coaches and officials," Silva said.
On February 6, World Aquatics lifted restrictions on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes
in youth and junior competitions held under its auspices. In April, the organization fully admitted senior athletes.