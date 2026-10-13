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LIVE: Lavrov Holds Talks With ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn
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Lavrov Holds Talks With ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn
Lavrov Holds Talks With ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding talks with ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn at the Reception House in Moscow on Tuesday, October 13.
2026-10-13T09:10+0000
2026-10-13T09:10+0000
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Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding talks with ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn at the Reception House in Moscow on Tuesday, October 13.Kao Kim Hourn is on a working visit to Russia from October 12 to 15. The program includes talks and meetings with the leadership of Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations, Ministry of Education and Science, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Digital Development and Ministry of Energy.Follow Sputnik's live broadcast for more!
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Lavrov holds talks with ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn
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Lavrov holds talks with ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn
2026-10-13T09:10+0000
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Lavrov Holds Talks With ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn

09:10 GMT 13.10.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2026
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The meeting comes ahead of the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila scheduled for November 18-19.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding talks with ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn at the Reception House in Moscow on Tuesday, October 13.
Kao Kim Hourn is on a working visit to Russia from October 12 to 15.
The program includes talks and meetings with the leadership of Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations, Ministry of Education and Science, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Digital Development and Ministry of Energy.
Follow Sputnik's live broadcast for more!
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