https://sputnikglobe.com/20261013/lavrov-holds-talks-with-asean-secretary-general-kao-kim-hourn--1124872491.html

Lavrov Holds Talks With ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn

Lavrov Holds Talks With ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding talks with ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn at the Reception House in Moscow on Tuesday, October 13.

2026-10-13T09:10+0000

2026-10-13T09:10+0000

2026-10-13T09:10+0000

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Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding talks with ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn at the Reception House in Moscow on Tuesday, October 13.Kao Kim Hourn is on a working visit to Russia from October 12 to 15. The program includes talks and meetings with the leadership of Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations, Ministry of Education and Science, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Digital Development and Ministry of Energy.Follow Sputnik's live broadcast for more!

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