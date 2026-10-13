https://sputnikglobe.com/20261013/russia-calls-on-japan-to-drop-its-hostile-course-toward-russia---mfa-spox-1124877016.html

Russia Calls on Japan to Drop Its Hostile Course Toward Russia - MFA Spox

Russia Calls on Japan to Drop Its Hostile Course Toward Russia - MFA Spox

Sputnik International

The detention of a Japanese journalist for espionage will further darken the atmosphere of Russian-Japanese relations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

2026-10-13T18:24+0000

2026-10-13T18:24+0000

2026-10-13T18:24+0000

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"We once again urge Japan to reconsider its stance and change its approach by ceasing hostile actions toward Russia," she said.Earlier in the day, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it had detained the correspondent for Japanese newspaper Hokkaido Shimbun in the Sakhalin region on suspicion of espionage.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261013/russias-fsb-says-thwarted-kiev-attempt-to-attack-baltimor-airfield-in-voronezh-with-uavs-1124873411.html

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