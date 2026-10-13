https://sputnikglobe.com/20261013/russia-calls-on-japan-to-drop-its-hostile-course-toward-russia---mfa-spox-1124877016.html
Russia Calls on Japan to Drop Its Hostile Course Toward Russia - MFA Spox
Russia Calls on Japan to Drop Its Hostile Course Toward Russia - MFA Spox
Sputnik International
The detention of a Japanese journalist for espionage will further darken the atmosphere of Russian-Japanese relations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
2026-10-13T18:24+0000
2026-10-13T18:24+0000
2026-10-13T18:24+0000
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"We once again urge Japan to reconsider its stance and change its approach by ceasing hostile actions toward Russia," she said.Earlier in the day, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it had detained the correspondent for Japanese newspaper Hokkaido Shimbun in the Sakhalin region on suspicion of espionage.
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Russia Calls on Japan to Drop Its Hostile Course Toward Russia - MFA Spox
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The detention of a Japanese journalist for espionage will further darken the atmosphere of Russian-Japanese relations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
"We once again urge Japan to reconsider its stance and change its approach by ceasing hostile actions toward Russia," she said.
Earlier in the day, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it had detained the correspondent for Japanese newspaper Hokkaido Shimbun in the Sakhalin region on suspicion of espionage.
"Considering the overall deterioration of bilateral cooperation ... we are forced to note that this incident will further darken the atmosphere of Russian-Japanese relations," Zakharova said in a statement.