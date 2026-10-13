https://sputnikglobe.com/20261013/russias-fsb-says-thwarted-kiev-attempt-to-attack-baltimor-airfield-in-voronezh-with-uavs-1124873411.html

FSB Shuts Down Ukrainian Drone Plot Targeting Voronezh Military Airfield

FSB Shuts Down Ukrainian Drone Plot Targeting Voronezh Military Airfield

Sputnik International

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday that it had thwarted an attempt by the Security Service of Ukraine to attack the Baltimor military airfield in Voronezh with drones.

2026-10-13T07:53+0000

2026-10-13T07:53+0000

2026-10-13T08:40+0000

russia

ukraine

russia

kiev

security service of ukraine

russian ministry of defense

voronezh

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"The Federal Security Service of Russia thwarted a large‑scale sabotage and terrorist operation carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine in the Voronezh Region. The Ukrainian security service had planned to carry out a fire strike against the Baltimor military airfield of the Russian Ministry of Defense using short‑range UAVs," the ministry said in a statement. Kiev's goal was to destroy the infrastructure, eliminate the aircraft fleet, and kill personnel at the military airfield, the statement read, adding that Kiev prepared nine drones for the attack that were to be controlled via the internet from Ukraine in the final phase.As a result of a set of operational and investigative measures, the unlawful activities of a Russian citizen, who was recruited in 2022 during her stay in Ukraine by a representative of the Ukrainian Security Services, have been identified and stopped, the FSB added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/fsb-detained-agent-in-crimea-who-was-passing-sensitive-data-on-russian-troops-to-ukraine-1124823616.html

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ukraine, russia, kiev, security service of ukraine, russian ministry of defense, voronezh