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Russia Wipes Out Ukrainian Supply Robots Amid Tightening Encirclement of Enemy Near Kharkov
Russia Wipes Out Ukrainian Supply Robots Amid Tightening Encirclement of Enemy Near Kharkov
Sputnik International
Ukrainian forces use unmanned ground robotic systems to deliver ammunition and food to hard-to-reach positions, a platoon commander of strike UAVs from Russia’s Sever battlegroup told Sputnik.
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“By eliminating the enemy's delivery capabilities, we prevent them from providing their units with everything they need,” he underscored.In a separate interview, an officer from the Sever battlegroup told Sputnik about the destruction of more than 110 Ukrainian copter-type drones in the Kharkov region in the past few weeks.The destruction of reconnaissance and strike drones limits the enemy's surveillance and artillery targeting capabilities, reducing their aerial activity and creating better conditions for Russian assault units who continue to tighten the encirclement of Ukrainian troops in the Kharkov region, the officer noted.
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Russia Wipes Out Ukrainian Supply Robots Amid Tightening Encirclement of Enemy Near Kharkov

06:12 GMT 13.10.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman operates an FPV drone
A Russian serviceman operates an FPV drone - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2026
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Ukrainian forces use unmanned ground robotic systems to deliver ammunition and food to hard-to-reach positions, a platoon commander of strike UAVs from Russia’s Sever battlegroup told Sputnik.
“By eliminating the enemy's delivery capabilities, we prevent them from providing their units with everything they need,” he underscored.

The commander added that Russian servicemen have destroyed at least 10 Ukrainian robotic platforms in the Kharkov region over the past seven days.

Combat operations by a Uragan multiple-launch rocket system crew from the 273rd Artillery Brigade of the 34th Artillery Division, serving with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup near Kupyansk - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2026
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In a separate interview, an officer from the Sever battlegroup told Sputnik about the destruction of more than 110 Ukrainian copter-type drones in the Kharkov region in the past few weeks.
The destruction of reconnaissance and strike drones limits the enemy's surveillance and artillery targeting capabilities, reducing their aerial activity and creating better conditions for Russian assault units who continue to tighten the encirclement of Ukrainian troops in the Kharkov region, the officer noted.
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