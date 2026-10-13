https://sputnikglobe.com/20261013/russian-surgical-strike-on-kievs-pulp-mill-print-hands-brutal-shock-to-western-arms-makers---expert-1124876469.html

Russian Surgical Strike on Kiev’s Pulp Mill Print Hands Brutal Shock to Western Arms Makers - Expert

Russian Surgical Strike on Kiev’s Pulp Mill Print Hands Brutal Shock to Western Arms Makers - Expert

Sputnik International

Facilities involved in weapons production for Ukrainian forces — such as the Pulp Mill Print plant in Kiev — will also be hit by Russian precision strikes. As Russia has repeatedly stated, any investment in Ukraine's defense industry is a legitimate target, military expert and air defense historian Yuri Knutov told Sputnik.

2026-10-13T16:01+0000

2026-10-13T16:01+0000

2026-10-13T16:01+0000

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The destruction of the Pulp Mill Print facility in Kiev could help diminish the number of Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian regions, Knutov stressed, adding that Russian forces should keep up their effective strategy of launching precision strikes on Ukraine's military logistics. Owners of companies that participate — not necessarily in a formal or direct sense, but effectively and directly in practice — in the killing of Russian civilians must be held criminally liable. According to the expert, this is a matter warranting investigation by the Russian Prosecutor General's Office.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261013/us-pressure-on-zelensky-exposes-its-iron-grip-on-ukraine--analyst-1124875685.html

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