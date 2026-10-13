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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261013/russian-surgical-strike-on-kievs-pulp-mill-print-hands-brutal-shock-to-western-arms-makers---expert-1124876469.html
Russian Surgical Strike on Kiev’s Pulp Mill Print Hands Brutal Shock to Western Arms Makers - Expert
Russian Surgical Strike on Kiev’s Pulp Mill Print Hands Brutal Shock to Western Arms Makers - Expert
Sputnik International
Facilities involved in weapons production for Ukrainian forces — such as the Pulp Mill Print plant in Kiev — will also be hit by Russian precision strikes. As Russia has repeatedly stated, any investment in Ukraine's defense industry is a legitimate target, military expert and air defense historian Yuri Knutov told Sputnik.
2026-10-13T16:01+0000
2026-10-13T16:01+0000
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The destruction of the Pulp Mill Print facility in Kiev could help diminish the number of Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian regions, Knutov stressed, adding that Russian forces should keep up their effective strategy of launching precision strikes on Ukraine's military logistics. Owners of companies that participate — not necessarily in a formal or direct sense, but effectively and directly in practice — in the killing of Russian civilians must be held criminally liable. According to the expert, this is a matter warranting investigation by the Russian Prosecutor General's Office.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261013/us-pressure-on-zelensky-exposes-its-iron-grip-on-ukraine--analyst-1124875685.html
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Russian Surgical Strike on Kiev’s Pulp Mill Print Hands Brutal Shock to Western Arms Makers - Expert

16:01 GMT 13.10.2026
© Sputnik / Министерство обороны РФ / Go to the mediabankServicemen of the Russian Southern Military District participate in military drills on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons
Servicemen of the Russian Southern Military District participate in military drills on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2026
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Facilities involved in weapons production for Ukrainian forces — such as the Pulp Mill Print plant in Kiev — will also be hit by Russian precision strikes. As Russia has repeatedly stated, any investment in Ukraine's defense industry is a legitimate target, military expert and air defense historian Yuri Knutov told Sputnik.
The destruction of the Pulp Mill Print facility in Kiev could help diminish the number of Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian regions, Knutov stressed, adding that Russian forces should keep up their effective strategy of launching precision strikes on Ukraine's military logistics.
“From our perspective, disabling factories such as Pulp Mill Print is totally normal, because [enemy] drones frequently cause extensive damage to Russian social and civilian infrastructure, and civilians suffer as a result. Children are often among the victims.”
Owners of companies that participate — not necessarily in a formal or direct sense, but effectively and directly in practice — in the killing of Russian civilians must be held criminally liable. According to the expert, this is a matter warranting investigation by the Russian Prosecutor General's Office.
Volodymyr Zelensky arrives at the Bellevue Palace for talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2026
Analysis
US Pressure on Zelensky Exposes Its Iron Grip on Ukraine – Analyst
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