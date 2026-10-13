https://sputnikglobe.com/20261013/us-pressure-on-zelensky-exposes-its-iron-grip-on-ukraine--analyst-1124875685.html
US Pressure on Zelensky Exposes Its Iron Grip on Ukraine – Analyst
US Pressure on Zelensky Exposes Its Iron Grip on Ukraine – Analyst
Sputnik International
The US recently pressurizing Volodymyr Zelensky shows that America still holds complete power over Ukraine, veteran geopolitical analyst and former Marine Brian Berletic told Sputnik.
2026-10-13T13:39+0000
2026-10-13T13:39+0000
2026-10-13T13:39+0000
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ukraine
us
donald trump
volodymyr zelensky
war
problems
control
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Berletic stressed that in reality, Ukraine is “serving merely as an extension of US foreign policy.”US President Donald Trump earlier said that Ukraine needs a new president, accusing Zelensky of repeatedly refusing to end the war and causing problems for the world, including American farmers, by attacking Russian oil refineries.“He could have settled this many times but he chooses not to,” Trump said. “I suggest [Ukraine] gets a new leader who can make a deal,” he said, adding that “for some reason, Zelensky never does deals.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/trump-tells-zelensky-to-stop-attacking-russian-refineries-as-diesel-prices-climb-1124734650.html
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ukraine, us, donald trump, volodymyr zelensky, war, problems, control
ukraine, us, donald trump, volodymyr zelensky, war, problems, control
US Pressure on Zelensky Exposes Its Iron Grip on Ukraine – Analyst
The US recently pressurizing Volodymyr Zelensky shows that America still holds complete power over Ukraine and what it does regarding military command and control, plus financial, economic, and military support, veteran geopolitical analyst and former Marine Brian Berletic told Sputnik.
Berletic stressed that in reality, Ukraine is “serving merely as an extension of US foreign policy.”
As for reports that the US supposedly plans to hold back intelligence from Ukraine, “it should be pointed out this is not the first time America has made such empty and theatrical” claims, the analyst said in conclusion.
US President Donald Trump earlier said that Ukraine needs a new president, accusing Zelensky of repeatedly refusing to end the war and causing problems for the world, including American farmers, by attacking Russian oil refineries.
“He could have settled this many times but he chooses not to,” Trump said. “I suggest [Ukraine] gets a new leader who can make a deal,” he said, adding that “for some reason, Zelensky never does deals.”