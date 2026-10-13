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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261013/us-pressure-on-zelensky-exposes-its-iron-grip-on-ukraine--analyst-1124875685.html
US Pressure on Zelensky Exposes Its Iron Grip on Ukraine – Analyst
US Pressure on Zelensky Exposes Its Iron Grip on Ukraine – Analyst
Sputnik International
The US recently pressurizing Volodymyr Zelensky shows that America still holds complete power over Ukraine, veteran geopolitical analyst and former Marine Brian Berletic told Sputnik.
2026-10-13T13:39+0000
2026-10-13T13:39+0000
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Berletic stressed that in reality, Ukraine is “serving merely as an extension of US foreign policy.”US President Donald Trump earlier said that Ukraine needs a new president, accusing Zelensky of repeatedly refusing to end the war and causing problems for the world, including American farmers, by attacking Russian oil refineries.“He could have settled this many times but he chooses not to,” Trump said. “I suggest [Ukraine] gets a new leader who can make a deal,” he said, adding that “for some reason, Zelensky never does deals.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/trump-tells-zelensky-to-stop-attacking-russian-refineries-as-diesel-prices-climb-1124734650.html
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US Pressure on Zelensky Exposes Its Iron Grip on Ukraine – Analyst

13:39 GMT 13.10.2026
© AP Photo / Markus SchreiberVolodymyr Zelensky arrives at the Bellevue Palace for talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025.
Volodymyr Zelensky arrives at the Bellevue Palace for talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2026
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
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The US recently pressurizing Volodymyr Zelensky shows that America still holds complete power over Ukraine and what it does regarding military command and control, plus financial, economic, and military support, veteran geopolitical analyst and former Marine Brian Berletic told Sputnik.
Berletic stressed that in reality, Ukraine is “serving merely as an extension of US foreign policy.”

As for reports that the US supposedly plans to hold back intelligence from Ukraine, “it should be pointed out this is not the first time America has made such empty and theatrical” claims, the analyst said in conclusion.

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. ( - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Trump Tells Zelensky to Stop Attacking Russian Refineries as Diesel Prices Climb
14 September, 04:26 GMT
US President Donald Trump earlier said that Ukraine needs a new president, accusing Zelensky of repeatedly refusing to end the war and causing problems for the world, including American farmers, by attacking Russian oil refineries.
“He could have settled this many times but he chooses not to,” Trump said. “I suggest [Ukraine] gets a new leader who can make a deal,” he said, adding that “for some reason, Zelensky never does deals.”
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