https://sputnikglobe.com/20261013/us-pressure-on-zelensky-exposes-its-iron-grip-on-ukraine--analyst-1124875685.html

US Pressure on Zelensky Exposes Its Iron Grip on Ukraine – Analyst

US Pressure on Zelensky Exposes Its Iron Grip on Ukraine – Analyst

Sputnik International

The US recently pressurizing Volodymyr Zelensky shows that America still holds complete power over Ukraine, veteran geopolitical analyst and former Marine Brian Berletic told Sputnik.

2026-10-13T13:39+0000

2026-10-13T13:39+0000

2026-10-13T13:39+0000

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volodymyr zelensky

war

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Berletic stressed that in reality, Ukraine is “serving merely as an extension of US foreign policy.”US President Donald Trump earlier said that Ukraine needs a new president, accusing Zelensky of repeatedly refusing to end the war and causing problems for the world, including American farmers, by attacking Russian oil refineries.“He could have settled this many times but he chooses not to,” Trump said. “I suggest [Ukraine] gets a new leader who can make a deal,” he said, adding that “for some reason, Zelensky never does deals.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/trump-tells-zelensky-to-stop-attacking-russian-refineries-as-diesel-prices-climb-1124734650.html

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ukraine, us, donald trump, volodymyr zelensky, war, problems, control