https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/diesel-deal-between-russia-us-beneficial-for-both-countries-global-market---russias-dmitriev-1124880529.html

Diesel Deal Between Russia, US Beneficial for Both Countries, Global Market - Russia's Dmitriev

Diesel Deal Between Russia, US Beneficial for Both Countries, Global Market - Russia's Dmitriev

Sputnik International

The diesel deal between Russia and the US benefits both countries and the global market, Kirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, told journalists on the sidelines of the International Russian Energy Week forum.

2026-10-14T11:36+0000

2026-10-14T11:36+0000

2026-10-14T11:36+0000

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Russia will continue its economic cooperation with the US despite Europeans’ attempts to disrupt any interaction with US, he added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261013/russia-us-agreement-on-diesel-fuel-meets-interests-of-both-countries---kremlin-1124874918.html

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