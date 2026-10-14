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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/diesel-deal-between-russia-us-beneficial-for-both-countries-global-market---russias-dmitriev-1124880529.html
Diesel Deal Between Russia, US Beneficial for Both Countries, Global Market - Russia's Dmitriev
Diesel Deal Between Russia, US Beneficial for Both Countries, Global Market - Russia's Dmitriev
Sputnik International
The diesel deal between Russia and the US benefits both countries and the global market, Kirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, told journalists on the sidelines of the International Russian Energy Week forum.
2026-10-14T11:36+0000
2026-10-14T11:36+0000
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Russia will continue its economic cooperation with the US despite Europeans’ attempts to disrupt any interaction with US, he added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261013/russia-us-agreement-on-diesel-fuel-meets-interests-of-both-countries---kremlin-1124874918.html
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Diesel Deal Between Russia, US Beneficial for Both Countries, Global Market - Russia's Dmitriev

11:36 GMT 14.10.2026
© AP Photo / Tsering TopgyalDiesel fuel (File)
Diesel fuel (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2026
© AP Photo / Tsering Topgyal
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The diesel deal between Russia and the US benefits both countries and the global market, Kirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, told journalists on the sidelines of the International Russian Energy Week forum.
Russia will continue its economic cooperation with the US despite Europeans’ attempts to disrupt any interaction with US, he added.
"Why are our European colleagues behaving this way? Because they are trying to disrupt any cooperation between Russia and the United States. But we see that we will continue economic cooperation, as [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin has instructed us to do," Dmitriev told reporters.
Flags of Russia and the United States at the American Embassy in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2026
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Russia-US Diesel Fuel Deal Meets Interests of Both Countries - Kremlin
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