https://sputnikglobe.com/20261013/russia-us-agreement-on-diesel-fuel-meets-interests-of-both-countries---kremlin-1124874918.html
Russia-US Diesel Fuel Deal Meets Interests of Both Countries - Kremlin
Russia-US Diesel Fuel Deal Meets Interests of Both Countries - Kremlin
Sputnik International
The agreement between Moscow and Washington on diesel fuel meets the interests of the United States, global energy markets and Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
2026-10-13T09:56+0000
2026-10-13T09:56+0000
2026-10-13T10:32+0000
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"In fact, this is a very mutually beneficial element of Russian-US cooperation. And this is in the interests of the United States, it is in the interests of global energy markets and in the interests of Russia, so this is happening," Peskov told reporters. The Kremlin sees no direct link between the US decision on Russian diesel fuel and Russia's position on negotiations on Ukraine, Peskov added.European countries, like all other countries of the world, are active buyers of Russian oil, Peskov said.The EU's intention to impose sanctions against Russia in response to the US decision on diesel fuel imports may interfere with the agreement between the two countries, Peskov said."In this regard, Russia is a country that supplies its goods competitively to world markets. We will continue to do this," Peskov said.Last week, US President Donald Trump said that during a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on October 9, an agreement was reached on the supply of diesel fuel from Russia. The United States is very happy to receive Russian diesel fuel and needs it, Trump said. Moscow Only Aware of Media Reports on US, European Peace Plan for Ukraine SettlementMoscow has only seen media reports about a peace plan by the US and Europe for resolving the situation in Ukraine, Dmitry Peskov said.Earlier in the day, media reported, citing a US official, that the United States and Europe are working on a new plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, which includes lifting Russia sanctions, investing in Ukraine's reconstruction, and establishing a ceasefire along the contact line.
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Russia-US Diesel Fuel Deal Meets Interests of Both Countries - Kremlin
09:56 GMT 13.10.2026 (Updated: 10:32 GMT 13.10.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The agreement between Moscow and Washington on diesel fuel meets the interests of the United States, global energy markets and Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"In fact, this is a very mutually beneficial element of Russian-US cooperation. And this is in the interests of the United States, it is in the interests of global energy markets and in the interests of Russia, so this is happening," Peskov told reporters.
The Kremlin sees no direct link between the US decision on Russian diesel fuel and Russia's position on negotiations on Ukraine, Peskov added.
European countries, like all other countries of the world, are active buyers of Russian oil, Peskov said.
"The fact is that European countries, of course, like all other countries in the world, are active buyers of Russian oil and Russian petroleum products," Peskov told reporters.
The EU's intention to impose sanctions against Russia in response to the US decision on diesel fuel imports may interfere with the agreement between the two countries, Peskov said.
"In this regard, Russia is a country that supplies its goods competitively to world markets. We will continue to do this," Peskov said.
Last week, US President Donald Trump said that during a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on October 9, an agreement was reached on the supply of diesel fuel from Russia
. The United States is very happy to receive Russian diesel fuel and needs it, Trump said.
Moscow Only Aware of Media Reports on US, European Peace Plan for Ukraine Settlement
Moscow has only seen media reports about a peace plan by the US and Europe for resolving the situation in Ukraine, Dmitry Peskov said.
"No, we have not heard anything about it. We have seen reports in the media, but we have not heard anything about it," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether Moscow had heard about the discussion of a peace plan to resolve the Ukrainian conflict between the United States and Europe.
Earlier in the day, media reported, citing a US official, that the United States and Europe are working on a new plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, which includes lifting Russia sanctions, investing in Ukraine's reconstruction, and establishing a ceasefire along the contact line.