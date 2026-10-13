https://sputnikglobe.com/20261013/russia-us-agreement-on-diesel-fuel-meets-interests-of-both-countries---kremlin-1124874918.html

Russia-US Diesel Fuel Deal Meets Interests of Both Countries - Kremlin

Russia-US Diesel Fuel Deal Meets Interests of Both Countries - Kremlin

Sputnik International

The agreement between Moscow and Washington on diesel fuel meets the interests of the United States, global energy markets and Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

2026-10-13T09:56+0000

2026-10-13T09:56+0000

2026-10-13T10:32+0000

world

dmitry peskov

donald trump

russia

moscow

ukraine

european union (eu)

kremlin

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089858677_0:143:3072:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_a89bea0d042761c8588bf05ed990d0fa.jpg

"In fact, this is a very mutually beneficial element of Russian-US cooperation. And this is in the interests of the United States, it is in the interests of global energy markets and in the interests of Russia, so this is happening," Peskov told reporters.​ The Kremlin sees no direct link between the US decision on Russian diesel fuel and Russia's position on negotiations on Ukraine, Peskov added.European countries, like all other countries of the world, are active buyers of Russian oil, Peskov said.The EU's intention to impose sanctions against Russia in response to the US decision on diesel fuel imports may interfere with the agreement between the two countries, Peskov said."In this regard, Russia is a country that supplies its goods competitively to world markets. We will continue to do this," Peskov said.Last week, US President Donald Trump said that during a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on October 9, an agreement was reached on the supply of diesel fuel from Russia. The United States is very happy to receive Russian diesel fuel and needs it, Trump said. Moscow Only Aware of Media Reports on US, European Peace Plan for Ukraine SettlementMoscow has only seen media reports about a peace plan by the US and Europe for resolving the situation in Ukraine, Dmitry Peskov said.Earlier in the day, media reported, citing a US official, that the United States and Europe are working on a new plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, which includes lifting Russia sanctions, investing in Ukraine's reconstruction, and establishing a ceasefire along the contact line.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261012/trump-doubles-down-on-diesel-fuel-deal-with-russia-1124871475.html

russia

moscow

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

dmitry peskov, donald trump, russia, moscow, ukraine, european union (eu), kremlin