https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/putin-calls-improving-level-of-digital-security-in-russia-important-issue-1124880911.html

Russia Presses Ahead With Digital Economy Build-Out, Bets Big on Platforms — Putin

Russia Presses Ahead With Digital Economy Build-Out, Bets Big on Platforms — Putin

Sputnik International

Russia is embracing advanced methods for storing, processing, and transmitting data, President Vladimir Putin said.

2026-10-14T12:32+0000

2026-10-14T12:32+0000

2026-10-14T13:01+0000

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Improving the level of digital security in Russia is an important issue, Vladimir Putin said."Today, I propose to discuss the extremely important and relevant issue of improving the level of digital security in Russia," Putin said at a meeting on information security. Russia is systematically and consistently building the digital fabric of its economy, while pushing ahead with its platformization, the president said, adding that Russia is steadily bolstering its sovereignty in all areas.Russia needs to improve digital security systems in order to neutralize cyber threats, Vladimir Putin said."To neutralize these threats, it is necessary to improve all components of the domestic digital security system, including risk assessment and analysis of the mechanism for monitoring dependence on external platforms, as well as rapid response tools to cyber attacks. To increase coordination of actions of law enforcement agencies and special services with telecom operators, financial organizations, Internet companies and other structures," Putin said at a government meeting on information security.Cyber threats are reaching a new level against the background of hybrid external aggression, Putin added.

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