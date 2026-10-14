https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/putins-special-envoy-expects-first-fuel-contracts-with-us-to-be-signed-in-coming-days-1124881508.html

Putin's Special Envoy Expects First Fuel Contracts With US to Be Signed in Coming Days

Putin's Special Envoy Expects First Fuel Contracts With US to Be Signed in Coming Days

Sputnik International

Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev said on Wednesday he expects the first diesel fuel contracts with the United States to be signed in the coming days.

2026-10-14T13:47+0000

2026-10-14T13:47+0000

2026-10-14T13:47+0000

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The diesel deal between Russia and the US, announced after a phone call between the two presidents on October 9, is a temporary arrangement under which the US has suspended sanctions on Russian diesel fuel until April 2027. Russia is set to supply over 300,000 tons immediately, with additional volumes of 500,000 tons in November and 1 million tons in December.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/diesel-deal-between-russia-us-beneficial-for-both-countries-global-market---russias-dmitriev-1124880529.html

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