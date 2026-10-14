https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/putins-special-envoy-expects-first-fuel-contracts-with-us-to-be-signed-in-coming-days-1124881508.html
Putin's Special Envoy Expects First Fuel Contracts With US to Be Signed in Coming Days
Putin's Special Envoy Expects First Fuel Contracts With US to Be Signed in Coming Days
Sputnik International
Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev said on Wednesday he expects the first diesel fuel contracts with the United States to be signed in the coming days.
2026-10-14T13:47+0000
2026-10-14T13:47+0000
2026-10-14T13:47+0000
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The diesel deal between Russia and the US, announced after a phone call between the two presidents on October 9, is a temporary arrangement under which the US has suspended sanctions on Russian diesel fuel until April 2027. Russia is set to supply over 300,000 tons immediately, with additional volumes of 500,000 tons in November and 1 million tons in December.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/diesel-deal-between-russia-us-beneficial-for-both-countries-global-market---russias-dmitriev-1124880529.html
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russia, us, kirill dmitriev, diesel
Putin's Special Envoy Expects First Fuel Contracts With US to Be Signed in Coming Days
Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev said on Wednesday he expects the first diesel fuel contracts with the United States to be signed in the coming days.
"We are in very active, hourly communication with the American side, and everything is moving very quickly. But our energy bridges were so severely damaged that we are actively rebuilding them, I would say, hourly, resolving a multitude of logistical issues regarding how to implement all of this quickly and efficiently. But everything will be done in the coming days," Dmitriev said when asked when the first diesel fuel contracts might be signed and deliveries might begin.
The diesel deal between Russia and the US, announced after a phone call between the two presidents on October 9, is a temporary arrangement under which the US has suspended sanctions on Russian diesel fuel until April 2027. Russia is set to supply over 300,000 tons immediately, with additional volumes of 500,000 tons in November and 1 million tons in December.