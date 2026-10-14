https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/russia-cuts-foreign-dependence-cord-by-building-homegrown-fiber-optics-1124879488.html
Russia Cuts Foreign Dependence Cord by Building Homegrown Fiber Optics
Russia Cuts Foreign Dependence Cord by Building Homegrown Fiber Optics
Sputnik International
Rostelecom has completed work on the Bulat DWDM system, a platform designed for backbone and international communication links.
2026-10-14T08:56+0000
2026-10-14T08:56+0000
2026-10-14T09:19+0000
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With Bulat, Russia slashes dependence on foreign DWDM suppliers, which is a major stride toward digital sovereignty.
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Russia Cuts Foreign Dependence Cord by Building Homegrown Fiber Optics
08:56 GMT 14.10.2026 (Updated: 09:19 GMT 14.10.2026)
Rostelecom has completed work on the Bulat DWDM system, a platform designed for backbone and international communication links.
The system provides up to 96 optical channels at speeds running from 10–200 Gbps — over a single fiber pair
Modular by design, it lets operators scale up capacity by dropping in a new transmitter at a different wavelength. And even more important - no new cables required
Works with third-party hardware and software, and can plug into existing networks without vendor lock-in
Next-generation cards targeting 400–800 Gbps are in the works, with prototypes expected in 2027
With Bulat, Russia slashes dependence on foreign DWDM suppliers, which is a major stride toward digital sovereignty.