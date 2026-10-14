Russia Cuts Foreign Dependence Cord by Building Homegrown Fiber Optics

The system provides up to 96 optical channels at speeds running from 10–200 Gbps — over a single fiber pair The system provides up to 96 optical channels at speeds running from 10–200 Gbps — over a single fiber pair

Modular by design, it lets operators scale up capacity by dropping in a new transmitter at a different wavelength. And even more important - no new cables required Modular by design, it lets operators scale up capacity by dropping in a new transmitter at a different wavelength. And even more important - no new cables required

Works with third-party hardware and software, and can plug into existing networks without vendor lock-in Works with third-party hardware and software, and can plug into existing networks without vendor lock-in