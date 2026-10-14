https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/russian-researchers-map-out-water-hotspots-on-mars-1124878688.html

Russian Researchers Map Out Water Hotspots on Mars

Russian Researchers Map Out Water Hotspots on Mars

Sputnik International

A team of Russian scientists has charted water-rich deposits on Mars in unprecedented detail, uncovering around 30 "water oases" after analyzing eight years of data from the FREND neutron detector aboard the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter.

2026-10-14T08:03+0000

2026-10-14T08:03+0000

2026-10-14T08:03+0000

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The number of known water-rich zones has risen from 23 to roughly 30. The new map could help future human missions locate water on Mars — both to produce oxygen for breathing and to generate hydrogen for rocket fuel. The findings were presented at the 17th Moscow Solar System Symposium.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260825/russias-roscosmos-chief-says-humanity-will-colonize-mars-1124627620.html

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