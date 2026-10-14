https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/russian-researchers-map-out-water-hotspots-on-mars-1124878688.html
Russian Researchers Map Out Water Hotspots on Mars
Russian Researchers Map Out Water Hotspots on Mars
Sputnik International
A team of Russian scientists has charted water-rich deposits on Mars in unprecedented detail, uncovering around 30 "water oases" after analyzing eight years of data from the FREND neutron detector aboard the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter.
2026-10-14T08:03+0000
2026-10-14T08:03+0000
2026-10-14T08:03+0000
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The number of known water-rich zones has risen from 23 to roughly 30. The new map could help future human missions locate water on Mars — both to produce oxygen for breathing and to generate hydrogen for rocket fuel. The findings were presented at the 17th Moscow Solar System Symposium.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260825/russias-roscosmos-chief-says-humanity-will-colonize-mars-1124627620.html
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mars, russia, curiosity, nasa, water, water supply
Russian Researchers Map Out Water Hotspots on Mars
A team of Russian scientists has charted water-rich deposits on Mars in unprecedented detail, uncovering around 30 "water oases" after analyzing eight years of data from the FREND neutron detector aboard the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter.
Two new concentrations of water-bearing minerals were identified, with estimated water content reaching 30%, up from 20% in the latest mapping
Scientists detected readings suggesting water content approaching 100%, though this does not confirm the presence of pure ice on the surface
The area explored by NASA's Curiosity rover is among the promising locations highlighted in the new map
The number of known water-rich zones has risen from 23 to roughly 30. The new map could help future human missions locate water on Mars
— both to produce oxygen for breathing and to generate hydrogen for rocket fuel.
The findings were presented at the 17th Moscow Solar System Symposium.