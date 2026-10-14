https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/russia-destroys-more-than-90-ukrainian-uavs-over-ryazan-and-saratov-regions---mod-1124882232.html
Russia Destroys More Than 90 Ukrainian UAVs Over Ryazan and Saratov Regions - MoD
Russia Destroys More Than 90 Ukrainian UAVs Over Ryazan and Saratov Regions - MoD
Sputnik International
In the past 24 hours, Russian air defense forces shot down 23 drones over the territory of the Ryazan region and 68 drones over the Saratov region, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.
2026-10-14T16:37+0000
2026-10-14T16:37+0000
2026-10-14T16:37+0000
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Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that despite US President Donald Trump's attempts to secure an energy truce between Russia and Ukraine, Ukrainian drones attacked two refineries in the Russian regions today.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/ukraine-attacks-two-oil-refineries-shows-no-move-toward-energy-ceasefire--russian-deputy-pm--1124881967.html
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Russia Destroys More Than 90 Ukrainian UAVs Over Ryazan and Saratov Regions - MoD
In the past 24 hours, Russian air defense forces shot down 23 drones over the territory of the Ryazan region and 68 drones over the Saratov region, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.
Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that despite US President Donald Trump's attempts to secure an energy truce between Russia and Ukraine, Ukrainian drones attacked two refineries in the Russian regions today.