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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/russia-destroys-more-than-90-ukrainian-uavs-over-ryazan-and-saratov-regions---mod-1124882232.html
Russia Destroys More Than 90 Ukrainian UAVs Over Ryazan and Saratov Regions - MoD
Russia Destroys More Than 90 Ukrainian UAVs Over Ryazan and Saratov Regions - MoD
Sputnik International
In the past 24 hours, Russian air defense forces shot down 23 drones over the territory of the Ryazan region and 68 drones over the Saratov region, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.
2026-10-14T16:37+0000
2026-10-14T16:37+0000
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Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that despite US President Donald Trump's attempts to secure an energy truce between Russia and Ukraine, Ukrainian drones attacked two refineries in the Russian regions today.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/ukraine-attacks-two-oil-refineries-shows-no-move-toward-energy-ceasefire--russian-deputy-pm--1124881967.html
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Russia Destroys More Than 90 Ukrainian UAVs Over Ryazan and Saratov Regions - MoD

16:37 GMT 14.10.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankA 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defence system
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In the past 24 hours, Russian air defense forces shot down 23 drones over the territory of the Ryazan region and 68 drones over the Saratov region, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.
Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that despite US President Donald Trump's attempts to secure an energy truce between Russia and Ukraine, Ukrainian drones attacked two refineries in the Russian regions today.
Fire at Russian oil refinery - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Attacks Two Oil Refineries, Shows No Move Toward Energy Ceasefire — Russian Deputy PM
14:56 GMT
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