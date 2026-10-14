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Ukraine Attacks Two Oil Refineries, Shows No Move Toward Energy Ceasefire — Russian Deputy PM
Ukraine Attacks Two Oil Refineries, Shows No Move Toward Energy Ceasefire — Russian Deputy PM
Sputnik International
The Kiev regime attacked two oil refineries in Russia’s Saratov and Ryazan regions on Wednesday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.
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“According to the Energy Ministry and the companies involved, two oil refineries in the Saratov and Ryazan regions were attacked by Ukraine today,” Novak said.Ukraine has shown no signs of moving toward an energy ceasefire, Alexander Novak said.During the negotiations in Miami, Witkoff and Kushner urged the Ukrainian delegation to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries, as reported by the US media. The meeting was brought to a premature close as a result of an arrangement between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump on diesel fuel supplies.
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Ukraine Attacks Two Oil Refineries, Shows No Move Toward Energy Ceasefire — Russian Deputy PM
14:56 GMT 14.10.2026 (Updated: 15:03 GMT 14.10.2026)
Ukraine attacked two oil refineries in Russia’s Saratov and Ryazan regions on Wednesday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.
“According to the Energy Ministry and the companies involved, two oil refineries in the Saratov and Ryazan regions were attacked by Ukraine today,” Novak said.
Ukraine has shown no signs of moving toward an energy ceasefire, Alexander Novak said.
“We see that the Ukrainian side is showing no signs of moving toward an energy ceasefire,” Novak said on the sidelines of Russian Energy Week.
During the negotiations in Miami, Witkoff and Kushner urged the Ukrainian delegation to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries, as reported by the US media. The meeting was brought to a premature close as a result of an arrangement between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump on diesel fuel supplies.