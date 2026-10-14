https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/ukraine-attacks-two-oil-refineries-shows-no-move-toward-energy-ceasefire--russian-deputy-pm--1124881967.html

Ukraine Attacks Two Oil Refineries, Shows No Move Toward Energy Ceasefire — Russian Deputy PM

Ukraine Attacks Two Oil Refineries, Shows No Move Toward Energy Ceasefire — Russian Deputy PM

Sputnik International

The Kiev regime attacked two oil refineries in Russia’s Saratov and Ryazan regions on Wednesday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

2026-10-14T14:56+0000

2026-10-14T14:56+0000

2026-10-14T15:03+0000

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“According to the Energy Ministry and the companies involved, two oil refineries in the Saratov and Ryazan regions were attacked by Ukraine today,” Novak said.Ukraine has shown no signs of moving toward an energy ceasefire, Alexander Novak said.During the negotiations in Miami, Witkoff and Kushner urged the Ukrainian delegation to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries, as reported by the US media. The meeting was brought to a premature close as a result of an arrangement between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump on diesel fuel supplies.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260922/us-concerned-about-ukrainian-strikes-on-us-linked-oil-tankers--rubio-1124772297.html

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russia, alexander novak, kiev, saratov, energy ministry, ukraine, ceasefire, ceasefire violation, drone strike