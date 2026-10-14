https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/russia-destroys-ukrainian-troops-position-as-encirclement-tightens-in-kharkov-region-1124877913.html

Russia Destroys Ukrainian Troops’ Position as Encirclement Tightens in Kharkov Region

Russia Destroys Ukrainian Troops’ Position as Encirclement Tightens in Kharkov Region

Sputnik International

Russian servicemen from the Sever battlegroup destroyed the Ukrainain milirary's temporary deployment site in the village of Brazhniki, Russian security officials told Sputnik.

2026-10-14T05:31+0000

2026-10-14T05:31+0000

2026-10-14T05:31+0000

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Ukrainian Armed Forces suffered losses among their sergeant ranks during the Brazhniki fighting, the officials added.President Vladimir Putin previously stressed that the Russian army is successfully carrying out its mission of establishing a security buffer zone along the border with the Kharkov region.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261001/russia-liberates-vysokaya-yaruga-settlement-in-kharkov-region-1124816470.html

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