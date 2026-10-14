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Russia Destroys Ukrainian Troops’ Position as Encirclement Tightens in Kharkov Region
Russia Destroys Ukrainian Troops’ Position as Encirclement Tightens in Kharkov Region
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Russian servicemen from the Sever battlegroup destroyed the Ukrainain milirary's temporary deployment site in the village of Brazhniki, Russian security officials told Sputnik.
2026-10-14T05:31+0000
2026-10-14T05:31+0000
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Ukrainian Armed Forces suffered losses among their sergeant ranks during the Brazhniki fighting, the officials added.President Vladimir Putin previously stressed that the Russian army is successfully carrying out its mission of establishing a security buffer zone along the border with the Kharkov region.
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Russia Destroys Ukrainian Troops’ Position as Encirclement Tightens in Kharkov Region

05:31 GMT 14.10.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the 40th Separate Guards Naval Infantry Brigade of the Sever Group of Forces fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions
Russian servicemen of the 40th Separate Guards Naval Infantry Brigade of the Sever Group of Forces fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2026
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Russian servicemen from the Sever battlegroup destroyed a temporary deployment site of a reconnaissance company personnel from the 72nd Brigade of the Ukrainian army in the village of Brazhniki, Russian security officials told Sputnik.
Ukrainian Armed Forces suffered losses among their sergeant ranks during the Brazhniki fighting, the officials added.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the enemy has lost around 19 drone control points in the Kharkov region over the past 24 hours. Russian troops also shot down 205 Ukrainian drones and they continued tightening the encirclement of the enemy in the area, destroying about 60 Ukrainian servicemen.

President Vladimir Putin previously stressed that the Russian army is successfully carrying out its mission of establishing a security buffer zone along the border with the Kharkov region.
Assault units of the Volki Reconnaissance and Assault Brigade, part of the Volunteer Corps, conduct combat training in the Lugansk People's Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Liberates Vysokaya Yaruga Settlement in Kharkov Region
1 October, 09:09 GMT
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