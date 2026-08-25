https://sputnikglobe.com/20260825/russias-roscosmos-chief-says-humanity-will-colonize-mars-1124627620.html

Russia's Roscosmos Chief Says Humanity Will Colonize Mars

Russia's Roscosmos Chief Says Humanity Will Colonize Mars

Sputnik International

Russian state space corporation Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Bakanov said he believes that humanity will establish colonies on Mars in the future.

2026-08-25T11:21+0000

2026-08-25T11:21+0000

2026-08-25T11:21+0000

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"One hundred percent. First on the Moon, and then on Mars," Bakanov told Life journalist Alexander Yunashev in an interview out on Tuesday when asked whether he believed that humanity will have colonies on Mars. A large number of telescopes, both Russian and foreign, are currently studying deep space and trying to find other planets that humanity could use, he added. Bakanov said he discussed the challenges of manned missions to the Moon and Mars with NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman during his visit to Baikonur Cosmodrome in late July. The heads of the space agencies concluded that all modern technological achievements do not provide even one percent of the necessary knowledge about humans to safely organize a mission to another planet. All life support technologies will be tested on the Moon, after which flights to other planets will become possible, he added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250416/russia-planning-to-explore-deep-space-including-moon-mars---putin-1121879779.html

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