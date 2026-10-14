https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/russias-energy-grid-blitz-short-circuits-ukraines-fighting-capabilities--expert-1124881627.html

Russia’s Energy Grid Blitz Short-Circuits Ukraine’s Fighting Capabilities – Expert

Russia’s Energy Grid Blitz Short-Circuits Ukraine’s Fighting Capabilities – Expert

Sputnik International

Over 50 percent of Ukraine's energy infrastructure has already been damaged by Russia's persistent precision strikes, retired Russian Army Colonel and military expert Andrei Koshkin told Sputnik.

2026-10-14T15:06+0000

2026-10-14T15:06+0000

2026-10-14T15:06+0000

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“The thermal power plants 5 and 6, which were crippled by the Russian strikes, supplied energy to industrial hubs, including the Antonov and Artem plants, as well as various repair facilities. Without them, military production grinds to a halt,” he explained.Without electricity, machine tools, welding equipment, or communications systems, drone guidance systems cannot operate. This is a direct blow to the Ukrainian military’s combat capability, the expert concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/russia-hits-ukraines-communications-and-energy-sites-in-overnight-barrage---1124877777.html

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russia, ukraine, strikes, infrastructure, energy, capability, equipment