https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/russias-energy-grid-blitz-short-circuits-ukraines-fighting-capabilities--expert-1124881627.html
Russia’s Energy Grid Blitz Short-Circuits Ukraine’s Fighting Capabilities – Expert
Russia’s Energy Grid Blitz Short-Circuits Ukraine’s Fighting Capabilities – Expert
Sputnik International
Over 50 percent of Ukraine's energy infrastructure has already been damaged by Russia's persistent precision strikes, retired Russian Army Colonel and military expert Andrei Koshkin told Sputnik.
2026-10-14T15:06+0000
2026-10-14T15:06+0000
2026-10-14T15:06+0000
analysis
russia
ukraine
strikes
infrastructure
energy
capability
equipment
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1f/1122160689_0:214:1496:1056_1920x0_80_0_0_652326d0dfc6dee1afdbc2a50c3fea8e.jpg
“The thermal power plants 5 and 6, which were crippled by the Russian strikes, supplied energy to industrial hubs, including the Antonov and Artem plants, as well as various repair facilities. Without them, military production grinds to a halt,” he explained.Without electricity, machine tools, welding equipment, or communications systems, drone guidance systems cannot operate. This is a direct blow to the Ukrainian military’s combat capability, the expert concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/russia-hits-ukraines-communications-and-energy-sites-in-overnight-barrage---1124877777.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1f/1122160689_44:0:1452:1056_1920x0_80_0_0_cea36c1514d7d4961a0cd5629916186e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, strikes, infrastructure, energy, capability, equipment
russia, ukraine, strikes, infrastructure, energy, capability, equipment
Russia’s Energy Grid Blitz Short-Circuits Ukraine’s Fighting Capabilities – Expert
Over 50 percent of Ukraine's energy infrastructure has already been damaged by Russia's persistent precision strikes, and fully restoring the damaged facilities could take at least a decade, retired Russian Army Colonel and military expert Andrei Koshkin told Sputnik.
“The thermal power plants 5 and 6, which were crippled by the Russian strikes, supplied energy to industrial hubs, including the Antonov and Artem plants, as well as various repair facilities. Without them, military production grinds to a halt,” he explained.
Koshkin noted that Kiev hosts key data centers reliant on electricity, a dependency that in turn "undermines military command and control."
Without electricity, machine tools, welding equipment, or communications systems, drone guidance systems cannot operate. This is a direct blow to the Ukrainian military’s combat capability, the expert concluded.