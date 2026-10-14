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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/russias-energy-grid-blitz-short-circuits-ukraines-fighting-capabilities--expert-1124881627.html
Russia’s Energy Grid Blitz Short-Circuits Ukraine’s Fighting Capabilities – Expert
Russia’s Energy Grid Blitz Short-Circuits Ukraine’s Fighting Capabilities – Expert
Sputnik International
Over 50 percent of Ukraine's energy infrastructure has already been damaged by Russia's persistent precision strikes, retired Russian Army Colonel and military expert Andrei Koshkin told Sputnik.
2026-10-14T15:06+0000
2026-10-14T15:06+0000
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“The thermal power plants 5 and 6, which were crippled by the Russian strikes, supplied energy to industrial hubs, including the Antonov and Artem plants, as well as various repair facilities. Without them, military production grinds to a halt,” he explained.Without electricity, machine tools, welding equipment, or communications systems, drone guidance systems cannot operate. This is a direct blow to the Ukrainian military’s combat capability, the expert concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/russia-hits-ukraines-communications-and-energy-sites-in-overnight-barrage---1124877777.html
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Russia’s Energy Grid Blitz Short-Circuits Ukraine’s Fighting Capabilities – Expert

15:06 GMT 14.10.2026
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense MinistryIskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation
Iskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2026
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry
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Over 50 percent of Ukraine's energy infrastructure has already been damaged by Russia's persistent precision strikes, and fully restoring the damaged facilities could take at least a decade, retired Russian Army Colonel and military expert Andrei Koshkin told Sputnik.
“The thermal power plants 5 and 6, which were crippled by the Russian strikes, supplied energy to industrial hubs, including the Antonov and Artem plants, as well as various repair facilities. Without them, military production grinds to a halt,” he explained.

Koshkin noted that Kiev hosts key data centers reliant on electricity, a dependency that in turn "undermines military command and control."

Without electricity, machine tools, welding equipment, or communications systems, drone guidance systems cannot operate. This is a direct blow to the Ukrainian military’s combat capability, the expert concluded.
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