https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/russias-lavrov-arrives-in-azerbaijan-to-attend-cica-summit-1124881349.html
Russia's Lavrov Arrives in Azerbaijan to Attend CICA Summit
Russia's Lavrov Arrives in Azerbaijan to Attend CICA Summit
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Azerbaijan on Wednesday, a day before the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), a Sputnik correspondent said.
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The Russian minister's plane landed at Baku airport. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the seventh edition of the summit will seek to promote CICA development, including its integration into the "broader landscape of cross-platform cooperation in the Eurasian space." The CICA includes 28 countries, namely, Russia, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Vietnam, Egypt, Israel, India, Jordan, Iraq, Iran, Kazakhstan, Cambodia, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, China, Kuwait, Mongolia, the United Arab Emirates, Palestine, Pakistan, South Korea, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkey, Uzbekistan, and Sri Lanka. The leaders are expected to announce the accession of Laos as a full member on Thursday.
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russia, azerbaijan, sergey lavrov, conference on interaction and confidence building measures in asia (cica)
russia, azerbaijan, sergey lavrov, conference on interaction and confidence building measures in asia (cica)
Russia's Lavrov Arrives in Azerbaijan to Attend CICA Summit
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Azerbaijan on Wednesday, a day before the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), a Sputnik correspondent said.
The Russian minister's plane landed at Baku airport.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the seventh edition of the summit will seek to promote CICA development, including its integration into the "broader landscape of cross-platform cooperation in the Eurasian space."
The CICA includes 28 countries, namely, Russia, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Vietnam, Egypt, Israel, India, Jordan, Iraq, Iran, Kazakhstan, Cambodia, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, China, Kuwait, Mongolia, the United Arab Emirates, Palestine, Pakistan, South Korea, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkey, Uzbekistan, and Sri Lanka. The leaders are expected to announce the accession of Laos as a full member on Thursday.