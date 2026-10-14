https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/russias-lavrov-arrives-in-azerbaijan-to-attend-cica-summit-1124881349.html

Russia's Lavrov Arrives in Azerbaijan to Attend CICA Summit

Russia's Lavrov Arrives in Azerbaijan to Attend CICA Summit

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Azerbaijan on Wednesday, a day before the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), a Sputnik correspondent said.

2026-10-14T13:20+0000

2026-10-14T13:20+0000

2026-10-14T13:20+0000

world

russia

azerbaijan

sergey lavrov

conference on interaction and confidence building measures in asia (cica)

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/17/1113613908_0:0:3062:1722_1920x0_80_0_0_e1523454a8e7e0829d452deee1e4055c.jpg

The Russian minister's plane landed at Baku airport. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the seventh edition of the summit will seek to promote CICA development, including its integration into the "broader landscape of cross-platform cooperation in the Eurasian space." The CICA includes 28 countries, namely, Russia, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Vietnam, Egypt, Israel, India, Jordan, Iraq, Iran, Kazakhstan, Cambodia, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, China, Kuwait, Mongolia, the United Arab Emirates, Palestine, Pakistan, South Korea, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkey, Uzbekistan, and Sri Lanka. The leaders are expected to announce the accession of Laos as a full member on Thursday.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261013/russias-a7-unveils-first-global-service-set-to-transform-global-payments-market-1124875986.html

russia

azerbaijan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, azerbaijan, sergey lavrov, conference on interaction and confidence building measures in asia (cica)