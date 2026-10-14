International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/russias-lavrov-arrives-in-azerbaijan-to-attend-cica-summit-1124881349.html
Russia's Lavrov Arrives in Azerbaijan to Attend CICA Summit
Russia's Lavrov Arrives in Azerbaijan to Attend CICA Summit
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Azerbaijan on Wednesday, a day before the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), a Sputnik correspondent said.
2026-10-14T13:20+0000
2026-10-14T13:20+0000
world
russia
azerbaijan
sergey lavrov
conference on interaction and confidence building measures in asia (cica)
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/17/1113613908_0:0:3062:1722_1920x0_80_0_0_e1523454a8e7e0829d452deee1e4055c.jpg
The Russian minister's plane landed at Baku airport. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the seventh edition of the summit will seek to promote CICA development, including its integration into the "broader landscape of cross-platform cooperation in the Eurasian space." The CICA includes 28 countries, namely, Russia, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Vietnam, Egypt, Israel, India, Jordan, Iraq, Iran, Kazakhstan, Cambodia, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, China, Kuwait, Mongolia, the United Arab Emirates, Palestine, Pakistan, South Korea, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkey, Uzbekistan, and Sri Lanka. The leaders are expected to announce the accession of Laos as a full member on Thursday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261013/russias-a7-unveils-first-global-service-set-to-transform-global-payments-market-1124875986.html
russia
azerbaijan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/17/1113613908_196:0:2927:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7e54fbd42f7c6a309136730c672f2170.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, azerbaijan, sergey lavrov, conference on interaction and confidence building measures in asia (cica)
russia, azerbaijan, sergey lavrov, conference on interaction and confidence building measures in asia (cica)

Russia's Lavrov Arrives in Azerbaijan to Attend CICA Summit

13:20 GMT 14.10.2026
© Sputnik / Valeriy Sharifulin / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2026
© Sputnik / Valeriy Sharifulin
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Azerbaijan on Wednesday, a day before the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), a Sputnik correspondent said.
The Russian minister's plane landed at Baku airport.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the seventh edition of the summit will seek to promote CICA development, including its integration into the "broader landscape of cross-platform cooperation in the Eurasian space."
The CICA includes 28 countries, namely, Russia, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Vietnam, Egypt, Israel, India, Jordan, Iraq, Iran, Kazakhstan, Cambodia, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, China, Kuwait, Mongolia, the United Arab Emirates, Palestine, Pakistan, South Korea, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkey, Uzbekistan, and Sri Lanka. The leaders are expected to announce the accession of Laos as a full member on Thursday.
Russia's A7 launches global payment service linking crypto with bank transfers - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2026
World
Russia's A7 Unveils First Global Service Set to Transform Global Payments Market
Yesterday, 14:37 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала