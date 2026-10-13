https://sputnikglobe.com/20261013/russias-a7-unveils-first-global-service-set-to-transform-global-payments-market-1124875986.html

Russia's A7 Unveils First Global Service Set to Transform Global Payments Market

Russia's A7 Unveils First Global Service Set to Transform Global Payments Market

Sputnik International

A7 International enables businesses and individuals to pay invoices using digital assets while allowing recipients to receive conventional bank transfers. The new service reflects A7's international expansion strategy and broadens the range of cross-border payment options available to clients worldwide.

2026-10-13T14:37+0000

2026-10-13T14:37+0000

2026-10-13T14:38+0000

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Over its two years of operation, A7 has become one of the key players in the international payments market. Founded in 2024 to facilitate foreign trade transactions for Russian businesses, the company now serves approximately 15,000 corporate clients, with payment volumes exceeding 10 trillion rubles in 2025 alone.Growing interest from businesses outside Russia in A7's domestic services prompted the company to develop a new product specifically for global clients.The launch of A7 International marks a new stage in the company's development. Responding to demand from foreign entrepreneurs, A7 is expanding its international presence and offering cross-border payment solutions to businesses in different countries.The service is available remotely, eliminating the need to visit a company office. It operates in accordance with local digital asset regulations and is available only in jurisdictions where cryptocurrency transactions are legally permitted.The payment process is straightforward: the customer transfers USDT, and A7 arranges a bank transfer through the SWIFT network using the recipient's banking details provided on the invoice.The recipient does not need to accept cryptocurrency or create a digital wallet. Instead, the funds are deposited directly into their conventional bank account.To initiate a payment, customers must register for a personal account at a7.biz.Individuals undergo Know Your Customer (KYC) identity verification, while corporate clients complete Know Your Business (KYB) checks.Customers then upload their invoices and supporting documents. An integrated automated system recognizes invoice details and assists in completing the payment application.A7 CEO Ilan Shor explained how the service uses artificial intelligence to process and route transactions.Taxes on income generated from providing these services are paid into the Russian Federation's budget. At launch, A7 International accepts USDT on the TRON blockchain, while bank transfers are available in four currencies: US dollars (USD), Euros (EUR), Chinese yuan (CNY), and UAE dirhams (AED). Other currencies may be supported by prior arrangement. The service charges a 0.3% commission for both businesses and individuals. Once an invoice is uploaded, customers can see the full cost of their payment, including the commission, before proceeding.Payment processing starts from one business day. Upon completion, customers receive a SWIFT confirmation message or another supporting document verifying the transaction. The service also provides the necessary transaction documentation for foreign exchange and customs compliance.The official presentation of A7 International took place at a symbolic date and time: October 13 at 13:13.

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