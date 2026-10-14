https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/spacex-curbs-starlink-speeds-in-ukraine-derailing-military-missions--zelenskys-adviser-1124878500.html

SpaceX Curbs Starlink Speeds in Ukraine, Derailing Military Missions – Zelensky’s Adviser

SpaceX Curbs Starlink Speeds in Ukraine, Derailing Military Missions – Zelensky’s Adviser

Sputnik International

The restriction applies to the military-grade version of Starlink, which operates at speeds exceeding 100 miles (160 km) per hour, Volodymyr Zelensky's adviser Serhiy Beskrestnov wrote on social media.

2026-10-14T07:49+0000

2026-10-14T07:49+0000

2026-10-14T07:49+0000

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Ukraine’s defense forces were not given any prior notification of this limitation, resulting in the disruption of several missions, he admitted. Beskrestnov added that the move was "not coincidental and is related to the current political situation."Earlier, US media reported that the White House had warned the Zelensky regime that America may stop providing Ukraine with intelligence, amid reports that the Ukrainian military could lose access to Starlink satellite communications.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/fire-breaks-out-at-starlink-station-connecting-ukraine-to-satellite-internet-1124779972.html

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