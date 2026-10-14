https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/starlink-slowdown-spells-disaster-for-ukraines-army--analyst--1124880840.html

Starlink Slowdown Spells Disaster for Ukraine’s Army – Analyst

Starlink Slowdown Spells Disaster for Ukraine’s Army – Analyst

Sputnik International

Starlink is the backbone of the Ukrainian army's entire command and control system,” military observer and retired Russian Army Colonel Viktor Litovkin told Sputnik commenting on Starlink curbing its operation in Ukraine.

2026-10-14T13:02+0000

2026-10-14T13:02+0000

2026-10-14T13:02+0000

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“Local MPs speak of the Ukrainian forces’ ‘200 percent dependence’ on Starlink. This has already resulted in the failure of several operations and the cancellation of missions involving drones. It’s not just an ‘inconvenience’, it’s a blow to their [the Ukrainian military] combat capability.”“The speed restriction means that a Starlink terminal cannot maintain a connection at high speeds, which is critical for kamikaze drones and reconnaissance UAVs that need to change course quickly. This is certainly a catastrophe for the Ukrainian army,” the analyst stressed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/spacex-curbs-starlink-speeds-in-ukraine-derailing-military-missions--zelenskys-adviser-1124878500.html

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