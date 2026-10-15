https://sputnikglobe.com/20261015/beyond-internal-security-pakistan-russia-cooperation-potential-boosted-after-kolokoltsevs-visit-1124886586.html

Beyond Internal Security: Pakistan-Russia Cooperation Potential Boosted After Kolokoltsev's Visit

Beyond Internal Security: Pakistan-Russia Cooperation Potential Boosted After Kolokoltsev's Visit

Sputnik International

Experts have assessed the results of Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev's visit to Pakistan — the first ever by a head of the Russian Interior Ministry.

2026-10-15T15:30+0000

2026-10-15T15:30+0000

2026-10-15T15:30+0000

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Kolokoltsev met with Pakistan's top leadership, including Chief of the General Staff Asim Munir, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.The visit produced a signed memorandum of understanding on strengthening cooperation in combating organized crime, along with oral agreements in various areas of security."I would characterize the outcomes of this visit as more incremental in nature than something very transformative," Basim Raza, assistant director at the NUST Institute of Policy Studies, tells Sputnik.In his view, the visit's main significance lies in its diplomatic symbolism: the meeting between the Russian interior minister and Pakistan's top leadership signals a willingness to institutionalize relations beyond traditional diplomatic channels.According to Raza, Pakistan should pursue a pragmatic relationship with Russia.Energy, trade, agriculture, and industrial cooperation offer substantial opportunities — provided both countries can overcome the existing financial and geopolitical constraints, the expert believes.The memorandum of understanding signed between Russia and Pakistan recently on combating organized crime is important, but mainly as a framework, said Javed Hassan, a Pakistani analyst and former chairman of the Economic Advisory Group.The commitments with the greatest practical potential are finalizing extradition and prisoner-transfer agreements and accelerating implementation of the readmission agreement, Hassan believes. These could provide a more predictable legal basis for cooperation and make it harder for criminals to exploit jurisdictional boundaries.The level of engagement is also significant. The Russian interior minister met Pakistan's army chief, prime minister, interior minister and foreign minister. This suggests support across Pakistan's principal decision-making institutions, not just one ministry, the expert emphasized.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/pakistan-has-huge-appetite-to-grow-ties-with-russia--energy-minister-leghari-1124825377.html

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