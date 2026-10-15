https://sputnikglobe.com/20261015/europe-grows-more-and-more-skeptical-of-supporting-ukraine-expert-1124886755.html
Europe Grows More and More Skeptical of Supporting Ukraine - Expert
Europe Grows More and More Skeptical of Supporting Ukraine - Expert
Sputnik International
Despite growing opposition in France, Slovakia and Germany's Saxony-Anhalt to further financing Ukraine, “the central, crucial actors” such as Friedrich Merz and Emmanuel Macron are still backing the Ukrainian leadership, legal academic and former AfD MEP Gunnar Beck explains to Sputnik.
2026-10-15T16:12+0000
2026-10-15T16:12+0000
2026-10-15T16:21+0000
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There is, however, a “gradual rise in skepticism” in Europe regarding further financial support for Ukraine, driven by the economic crisis in the regionThough Germany may seem set to keep supporting Ukraine no matter what, the volume of this support should not be a concern to Russia. “Germany is a medium-sized power, a military dwarf, and its economy is contracting.”Meanwhile, the US-Russia diesel deal shows that Trump “ultimately values Russian relations more than US-Ukrainian ones, simply because he thinks Russia is of greater interest to the United States economically.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261015/trump-open-to-economic-cooperation-with-russia-after-peace-achieved-in-ukraine---reports-1124883380.html
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Europe Grows More and More Skeptical of Supporting Ukraine - Expert
16:12 GMT 15.10.2026 (Updated: 16:21 GMT 15.10.2026)
Despite growing opposition in France, Slovakia and Germany's Saxony-Anhalt to further financing Ukraine, “the central, crucial actors” such as Friedrich Merz and Emmanuel Macron are still backing the Ukrainian leadership, legal academic and former AfD MEP Gunnar Beck explains to Sputnik.
There is, however, a “gradual rise in skepticism” in Europe regarding further financial support for Ukraine, driven by the economic crisis in the region
Though Germany may seem set to keep supporting Ukraine no matter what, the volume of this support should not be a concern to Russia. “Germany is a medium-sized power, a military dwarf, and its economy is contracting.”
Meanwhile, the US-Russia diesel deal shows that Trump “ultimately values Russian relations more than US-Ukrainian ones, simply because he thinks Russia is of greater interest to the United States economically.”
“United States foreign policy after Trump is very much driven by national interest. That distinguishes it from European EU foreign policy, which is driven by misguided ideals,” Beck said.