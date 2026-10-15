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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261015/trump-open-to-economic-cooperation-with-russia-after-peace-achieved-in-ukraine---reports-1124883380.html
Trump Open to Economic Cooperation With Russia After Peace Achieved in Ukraine - Reports
Trump Open to Economic Cooperation With Russia After Peace Achieved in Ukraine - Reports
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump is open to economic cooperation between the US and Russia after the end of the Ukraine conflict, The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported, citing the Trump administration.
2026-10-15T06:24+0000
2026-10-15T06:24+0000
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Trump is working to de-escalate the conflict, after which he plans to present Russia with a new peace deal that would provide Russia with certain economic and political benefits, the report said on Wednesday. On Wednesday, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, said that Russia, despite European attempts to disrupt any interaction with the US, will continue economic cooperation with the US.Earlier, Trump announced the US and Russia agreed on diesel supplies in the US that will happen in several stages.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/diesel-deal-between-russia-us-beneficial-for-both-countries-global-market---russias-dmitriev-1124880529.html
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Trump Open to Economic Cooperation With Russia After Peace Achieved in Ukraine - Reports

06:24 GMT 15.10.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankUS President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the tarmac after they arrived to attend a meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, the United States. August 15, 2025.
US President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the tarmac after they arrived to attend a meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, the United States. August 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump is open to economic cooperation between the US and Russia after the end of the Ukraine conflict, The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported, citing the Trump administration.
Trump is working to de-escalate the conflict, after which he plans to present Russia with a new peace deal that would provide Russia with certain economic and political benefits, the report said on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, said that Russia, despite European attempts to disrupt any interaction with the US, will continue economic cooperation with the US.
Earlier, Trump announced the US and Russia agreed on diesel supplies in the US that will happen in several stages.
Diesel fuel (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2026
World
Diesel Deal Between Russia, US Beneficial for Both Countries, Global Market - Russia's Dmitriev
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