https://sputnikglobe.com/20261015/trump-open-to-economic-cooperation-with-russia-after-peace-achieved-in-ukraine---reports-1124883380.html
Trump Open to Economic Cooperation With Russia After Peace Achieved in Ukraine - Reports
Trump Open to Economic Cooperation With Russia After Peace Achieved in Ukraine - Reports
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump is open to economic cooperation between the US and Russia after the end of the Ukraine conflict, The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported, citing the Trump administration.
2026-10-15T06:24+0000
2026-10-15T06:24+0000
2026-10-15T06:24+0000
world
donald trump
kirill dmitriev
russia
us
ukraine
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/10/1122628373_0:91:2316:1394_1920x0_80_0_0_1e2a99658d6ea31591576c5bf9c83963.jpg
Trump is working to de-escalate the conflict, after which he plans to present Russia with a new peace deal that would provide Russia with certain economic and political benefits, the report said on Wednesday. On Wednesday, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, said that Russia, despite European attempts to disrupt any interaction with the US, will continue economic cooperation with the US.Earlier, Trump announced the US and Russia agreed on diesel supplies in the US that will happen in several stages.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/diesel-deal-between-russia-us-beneficial-for-both-countries-global-market---russias-dmitriev-1124880529.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/10/1122628373_170:0:2147:1483_1920x0_80_0_0_ffe6c4c72ebd0f06abc0bd78d998a299.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
donald trump, kirill dmitriev, russia, us, ukraine
donald trump, kirill dmitriev, russia, us, ukraine
Trump Open to Economic Cooperation With Russia After Peace Achieved in Ukraine - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump is open to economic cooperation between the US and Russia after the end of the Ukraine conflict, The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported, citing the Trump administration.
Trump is working to de-escalate the conflict, after which he plans to present Russia with a new peace deal that would provide Russia with certain economic and political benefits, the report said on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, said that Russia, despite European attempts to disrupt any interaction with the US, will continue economic cooperation with the US.
Earlier, Trump announced the US and Russia agreed on diesel supplies in the US that will happen in several stages.