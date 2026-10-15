https://sputnikglobe.com/20261015/trump-open-to-economic-cooperation-with-russia-after-peace-achieved-in-ukraine---reports-1124883380.html

Trump Open to Economic Cooperation With Russia After Peace Achieved in Ukraine - Reports

Trump Open to Economic Cooperation With Russia After Peace Achieved in Ukraine - Reports

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump is open to economic cooperation between the US and Russia after the end of the Ukraine conflict, The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported, citing the Trump administration.

2026-10-15T06:24+0000

2026-10-15T06:24+0000

2026-10-15T06:24+0000

world

donald trump

kirill dmitriev

russia

us

ukraine

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/10/1122628373_0:91:2316:1394_1920x0_80_0_0_1e2a99658d6ea31591576c5bf9c83963.jpg

Trump is working to de-escalate the conflict, after which he plans to present Russia with a new peace deal that would provide Russia with certain economic and political benefits, the report said on Wednesday. On Wednesday, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, said that Russia, despite European attempts to disrupt any interaction with the US, will continue economic cooperation with the US.Earlier, Trump announced the US and Russia agreed on diesel supplies in the US that will happen in several stages.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/diesel-deal-between-russia-us-beneficial-for-both-countries-global-market---russias-dmitriev-1124880529.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump, kirill dmitriev, russia, us, ukraine