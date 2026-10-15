https://sputnikglobe.com/20261015/lebanon-hopes-for-russias-positive-role-in-ensuring-lebanese-sovereignty--minister-1124883499.html

Lebanon Hopes for Russia's Positive Role in Ensuring Lebanese Sovereignty – Minister

Lebanon Hopes for Russia's Positive Role in Ensuring Lebanese Sovereignty – Minister

Sputnik International

Lebanon hopes for Russia's positive role in ensuring Lebanese sovereignty and stability, Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji said at a meeting in Moscow with Andrey Denisov, First Deputy Chair of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs.

2026-10-15T06:27+0000

2026-10-15T06:27+0000

2026-10-15T06:27+0000

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"Rajji reiterated Lebanon’s hope for Russia's positive role, particularly in contributing to ensuring the country’s sovereignty and stability," the Lebanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement. According to the statement, the two sides discussed the situation in Lebanon, bilateral relations, and prospects for their further development. The Lebanese minister also spoke about the progress of direct negotiations with Israel, stressing that Lebanon expects the implementation of a framework agreement intended to ensure the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory, the release of prisoners, an end to attacks, and the resolution of disputed border issues. Rajji reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the policy of consolidating all weaponry exclusively under state control, stressing that the existence of armed groups operating alongside the Lebanese Armed Forces is unacceptable. Denisov noted that negotiations remain the only viable path to a settlement, as all alternatives have already been exhausted. He also expressed hope that all of Lebanon’s political and sectarian factions would recognize the need to avoid internal conflict, underscoring that the country’s stability is a crucial prerequisite for the security of the entire region. The two sides also agreed to strengthen relations between their countries, particularly at the parliamentary level. Denisov proposed reactivating the Russian-Lebanese parliamentary friendship group, and Rajji promised to convey this initiative to the speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, Nabih Berri. The meeting took place as part of Rajji’s official visit to Moscow, which began on October 12. Earlier, the Lebanese foreign minister held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during which they discussed bilateral relations as well as the development of the situation in Lebanon and the region.

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