https://sputnikglobe.com/20261012/israels-military-actions-in-lebanon-grossly-violate-international-law--lavrov-1124870488.html

Israel's Military Actions in Lebanon Grossly Violate International Law — Lavrov

Israel's Military Actions in Lebanon Grossly Violate International Law — Lavrov

Sputnik International

Russia believes that the use of force by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Lebanon grossly violate international law, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

2026-10-12T12:31+0000

2026-10-12T12:31+0000

2026-10-12T12:31+0000

world

sergey lavrov

lebanon

israel

russia

israel defense forces (idf)

the united nations (un)

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/12/1124006803_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0641f19d918ccee8311d23e7a6fb7582.jpg

At a press conference with Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raji, Lavrov said that they discussed Israel's ongoing actions in Lebanon, adding that Moscow has reaffirmed its position in support of Lebanon's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity. This was part of a broader discussion of the situation in the Middle East, the Russian minister said. "We certainly discussed the situation in the region and examined issues related to developments in the Gulf, in and around Syria, and, naturally, in Palestine, where Israel's actions are a source of particular concern, as they create facts on the ground that directly contradict the UN resolution on the establishment of a Palestinian state," Lavrov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260912/brics-draws-red-lines-on-lebanon-cuba-and-global-security-1124726850.html

lebanon

israel

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sergey lavrov, lebanon, israel, russia, israel defense forces (idf), the united nations (un)