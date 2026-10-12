https://sputnikglobe.com/20261012/israels-military-actions-in-lebanon-grossly-violate-international-law--lavrov-1124870488.html
Israel's Military Actions in Lebanon Grossly Violate International Law — Lavrov
Israel's Military Actions in Lebanon Grossly Violate International Law — Lavrov
Sputnik International
Russia believes that the use of force by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Lebanon grossly violate international law, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
2026-10-12T12:31+0000
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2026-10-12T12:31+0000
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At a press conference with Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raji, Lavrov said that they discussed Israel's ongoing actions in Lebanon, adding that Moscow has reaffirmed its position in support of Lebanon's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity. This was part of a broader discussion of the situation in the Middle East, the Russian minister said. "We certainly discussed the situation in the region and examined issues related to developments in the Gulf, in and around Syria, and, naturally, in Palestine, where Israel's actions are a source of particular concern, as they create facts on the ground that directly contradict the UN resolution on the establishment of a Palestinian state," Lavrov said.
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sergey lavrov, lebanon, israel, russia, israel defense forces (idf), the united nations (un)
sergey lavrov, lebanon, israel, russia, israel defense forces (idf), the united nations (un)
Israel's Military Actions in Lebanon Grossly Violate International Law — Lavrov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia believes that the use of force by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Lebanon grossly violate international law, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
At a press conference with Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raji, Lavrov said that they discussed Israel's ongoing actions in Lebanon, adding that Moscow has reaffirmed its position in support of Lebanon's sovereignty
, unity, and territorial integrity.
"Of course, we are committed to our assessments that the military actions of the IDF, the Israeli army, grossly violate the norms of international law and provoke an additional escalation of tensions in Lebanon," Lavrov said.
This was part of a broader discussion of the situation in the Middle East, the Russian minister said.
"We certainly discussed the situation in the region and examined issues related to developments in the Gulf, in and around Syria, and, naturally, in Palestine, where Israel's actions are a source of particular concern, as they create facts on the ground that directly contradict the UN resolution on the establishment of a Palestinian state," Lavrov said.