https://sputnikglobe.com/20261015/no-subject-for-talk-on-ukraine-with-e3--russian-deputy-foreign-minister-1124883645.html

No Subject for Talk on Ukraine With E3 – Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

No Subject for Talk on Ukraine With E3 – Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

Sputnik International

There is currently no subject for discussion on a settlement in Ukraine with France, Germany, and the United Kingdom (E3), as they are demonstrating only hostility and an inability to engage in talks, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said.

2026-10-15T06:30+0000

2026-10-15T06:30+0000

2026-10-15T06:31+0000

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He said the Western European nations are pumping the Ukraine with weapons and funds, intended for both terrorist attacks against the Russian population and the infliction of a strategic defeat upon Russia. The diplomat said the Europeans fail to understand or see the futility of such pressure on Russia. Russia says arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the peace settlement. The Kremlin has stated that the West pumping Ukraine with weapons does not facilitate talks and will have a negative impact.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260928/uks-attempts-to-use-puppet-organizations-to-harm-russias-security-doomed-to-failure---fsb-1124803403.html

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