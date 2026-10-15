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No Subject for Talk on Ukraine With E3 – Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
No Subject for Talk on Ukraine With E3 – Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
There is currently no subject for discussion on a settlement in Ukraine with France, Germany, and the United Kingdom (E3), as they are demonstrating only hostility and an inability to engage in talks, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said.
2026-10-15T06:30+0000
2026-10-15T06:31+0000
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He said the Western European nations are pumping the Ukraine with weapons and funds, intended for both terrorist attacks against the Russian population and the infliction of a strategic defeat upon Russia. The diplomat said the Europeans fail to understand or see the futility of such pressure on Russia. Russia says arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the peace settlement. The Kremlin has stated that the West pumping Ukraine with weapons does not facilitate talks and will have a negative impact.
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No Subject for Talk on Ukraine With E3 – Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

06:30 GMT 15.10.2026 (Updated: 06:31 GMT 15.10.2026)
© Sputnik / Maksim BlinovRussian Foreign Affairs Ministry building dominates the landscape against the sky, in Moscow
Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry building dominates the landscape against the sky, in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There is currently no subject for discussion on a settlement in Ukraine with France, Germany, and the United Kingdom (E3), as they are demonstrating only hostility and an inability to engage in talks, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said.
He said the Western European nations are pumping the Ukraine with weapons and funds, intended for both terrorist attacks against the Russian population and the infliction of a strategic defeat upon Russia.
"They have no intention of seeking a political or diplomatic resolution to the Ukrainian crisis by addressing its well-known root causes. They offer no constructive ideas, so there is currently no subject for discussion with them," Galuzin said in an interview with Russian media.
The diplomat said the Europeans fail to understand or see the futility of such pressure on Russia.
Russia says arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the peace settlement. The Kremlin has stated that the West pumping Ukraine with weapons does not facilitate talks and will have a negative impact.
FSB - Russian Security Service - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2026
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