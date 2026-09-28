https://sputnikglobe.com/20260928/uks-attempts-to-use-puppet-organizations-to-harm-russias-security-doomed-to-failure---fsb-1124803403.html
UK's Attempts to Use Puppet Organizations to Harm Russia's Security Doomed to Failure - FSB
UK's Attempts to Use Puppet Organizations to Harm Russia's Security Doomed to Failure - FSB
Sputnik International
London's attempts to use puppet organizations to harm Russia's security are doomed to fail, an operational officer of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday.
2026-09-28T07:11+0000
2026-09-28T07:11+0000
2026-09-28T07:17+0000
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London is seeking to create the illusion for the outside world that an alternative center of power is brewing within Russian emigration, ready to replace the authorities in Moscow, the officer said in a video, published by the FSB. Earlier in the day, the FSB said that it had opened a criminal case against Russian citizen Ksenia Maksimova*, the founder of the Russian Democratic Society UK (RDS) in the UK, on charges of participating in a terrorist organization, adding that the RDS has become a platform for the activities of individuals planning a violent seizure of power and a change in the constitutional order in Russia.The Russian Democratic Society UK, established by Russian citizen Ksenia Maksimova in the UK, has become a platform for the activities of individuals planning a violent seizure of power and a change in the constitutional order in Russia, the Russian Federal Security Service said.The FSB has opened a criminal case against Maksimova on charges of participating in a terrorist organization, the FSB said in a statement, adding that the RDS has united Russian citizens who relocated to the UK around itself.Through RDS, Maksimova organized the collection of money, equipment, and other assistance in the interests of Kiev, the FSB said, adding that investigative actions are underway against Maksimova and her accomplices."Maksimova has been declared wanted on a federal and international level and has also been included in the Rosfinmonitoring [Russian Financial Monitoring Service ] list of 'Organizations and individuals against whom there is information about their involvement in extremist activities or terrorism," the statement said.The FSB also said that it will continue to neutralize terrorist activities initiated by London using Russians who relocated to the UK.*Designated as a terrorist and extremist in Russia
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260910/kiev-even-prepared-to-carry-out-terrorist-attacks-against-its-own-strategic-allies---fsb-1124708858.html
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UK's Attempts to Use Puppet Organizations to Harm Russia's Security Doomed to Failure - FSB
07:11 GMT 28.09.2026 (Updated: 07:17 GMT 28.09.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - London's attempts to use puppet organizations to harm Russia's security are doomed to fail, an operational officer of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday.
London is seeking to create the illusion for the outside world that an alternative center of power is brewing within Russian emigration, ready to replace the authorities in Moscow, the officer said in a video, published by the FSB
.
"The British attempts to form puppet organizations under the guise of a democratic alternative and to use them to the detriment of the country's security are doomed to failure," the officer said, adding that the Russian counterintelligence knows by name those who have decided to tie their fate to the UK and wish for Russia's defeat.
Earlier in the day, the FSB said that it had opened a criminal case against Russian citizen Ksenia Maksimova*, the founder of the Russian Democratic Society UK (RDS) in the UK, on charges of participating in a terrorist organization, adding that the RDS has become a platform for the activities of individuals planning a violent seizure of power and a change in the constitutional order in Russia.
The Russian Democratic Society UK, established by Russian citizen Ksenia Maksimova in the UK, has become a platform for the activities of individuals planning a violent seizure of power and a change in the constitutional order in Russia, the Russian Federal Security Service said.
The FSB has opened a criminal case against Maksimova on charges of participating in a terrorist organization, the FSB said in a statement, adding that the RDS has united Russian citizens
who relocated to the UK around itself.
"As the head of the aforementioned organization, the Russian citizen has turned the Russian Democratic Society UK into a platform for the activities of individuals who harbor plans to forcibly seize power and change the constitutional order in Russia, in particular the leadership and members of the Russian Antiwar Committee movement*," the statement read.
Through RDS, Maksimova organized the collection of money, equipment, and other assistance in the interests of Kiev, the FSB said, adding that investigative actions are underway against Maksimova and her accomplices.
"Maksimova has been declared wanted on a federal and international level and has also been included in the Rosfinmonitoring [Russian Financial Monitoring Service ] list of 'Organizations and individuals against whom there is information about their involvement in extremist activities or terrorism," the statement said.
The FSB also said that it will continue to neutralize terrorist activities initiated by London using Russians who relocated to the UK.
*Designated as a terrorist and extremist in Russia