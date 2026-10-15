International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Nord Stream Sabotage
The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, which delivered energy to Germany from Russia, were hit by explosions in September 2022. In February, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh alleged that the explosions were organized by the US with the support of Norway.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261015/nord-stream-trial-could-only-lead-to-ukrainian-leadership-reshuffling---expert-1124886247.html
Nord Stream Trial Could Only Lead to Ukrainian Leadership ‘Reshuffling’ - Expert
Nord Stream Trial Could Only Lead to Ukrainian Leadership ‘Reshuffling’ - Expert
Sputnik International
The ongoing trial of a Ukrainian man accused of participating in the destruction of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in 2022 is unlikely to have a meaningful impact on Germany’s involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, German political analyst and independent journalist Dr. Gregor Spitzen tells Sputnik.
2026-10-15T15:24+0000
2026-10-15T15:28+0000
nord stream sabotage
ukraine
germany
nord stream
europe
volodymyr zelensky
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1b/1101278157_1:0:1919:1079_1920x0_80_0_0_29e6ca81d5a3ddfa4c982a5f4c9dfcf0.jpg
“Germany has invested too much in the 'Ukraine' project to back down now,” Spitzen says, pointing out that Berlin has already provided “just over $112 billion” in aid to the Ukrainian leadership.All in all, “there will be no reassessment of relations with Kiev,” Spitzen suggests.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/nord-stream-bombing-suspects-acted-on-behalf-of-ukrainian-state-agencies---prosecutor-1124879818.html
ukraine
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1b/1101278157_240:0:1679:1079_1920x0_80_0_0_9843a4a9e012fe0871859b084f965820.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, germany, nord stream, europe, volodymyr zelensky
ukraine, germany, nord stream, europe, volodymyr zelensky

Nord Stream Trial Could Only Lead to Ukrainian Leadership ‘Reshuffling’ - Expert

15:24 GMT 15.10.2026 (Updated: 15:28 GMT 15.10.2026)
© Photo : Nord Stream 2/Axel SchmidtNord Stream 2
Nord Stream 2 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2026
© Photo : Nord Stream 2/Axel Schmidt
Subscribe
The ongoing trial of a Ukrainian man accused of participating in the destruction of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in 2022 is unlikely to have a meaningful impact on Germany’s involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, German political analyst and independent journalist Dr. Gregor Spitzen tells Sputnik.
Germany has invested too much in the 'Ukraine' project to back down now,” Spitzen says, pointing out that Berlin has already provided “just over $112 billion” in aid to the Ukrainian leadership.
In a worst case scenario where Volodymyr Zelensky’s involvement is proven, Germany may simply insist on replacing him with a politician not implicated in the Nord Stream affair
The trial itself “as a whole is a political farce
“Its purpose is to divert suspicion away from those who are truly responsible for the gas pipeline explosion. And that is not Ukraine.”
Russian-German relations are unlikely to improve as well, as the German political elite is dead set on worsening them
All in all, “there will be no reassessment of relations with Kiev,” Spitzen suggests.
“The trial could provide an excellent pretext for reshuffling political leaders in Kiev. However, Berlin’s pro-Ukrainian stance will remain unchanged,” he adds.
In this picture provided by Swedish Coast Guard, a small release from Nord Stream 2 is seen, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2026
Nord Stream Sabotage
Nord Stream Bombing Suspect Acted on Behalf of Ukrainian State Agencies - Prosecutor
Yesterday, 09:33 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала