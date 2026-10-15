https://sputnikglobe.com/20261015/nord-stream-trial-could-only-lead-to-ukrainian-leadership-reshuffling---expert-1124886247.html
Nord Stream Trial Could Only Lead to Ukrainian Leadership ‘Reshuffling’ - Expert
Nord Stream Trial Could Only Lead to Ukrainian Leadership ‘Reshuffling’ - Expert
Sputnik International
The ongoing trial of a Ukrainian man accused of participating in the destruction of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in 2022 is unlikely to have a meaningful impact on Germany’s involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, German political analyst and independent journalist Dr. Gregor Spitzen tells Sputnik.
2026-10-15T15:24+0000
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“Germany has invested too much in the 'Ukraine' project to back down now,” Spitzen says, pointing out that Berlin has already provided “just over $112 billion” in aid to the Ukrainian leadership.All in all, “there will be no reassessment of relations with Kiev,” Spitzen suggests.
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Nord Stream Trial Could Only Lead to Ukrainian Leadership ‘Reshuffling’ - Expert
15:24 GMT 15.10.2026 (Updated: 15:28 GMT 15.10.2026)
The ongoing trial of a Ukrainian man accused of participating in the destruction of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in 2022 is unlikely to have a meaningful impact on Germany’s involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, German political analyst and independent journalist Dr. Gregor Spitzen tells Sputnik.
“Germany has invested too much in the 'Ukraine' project to back down now,” Spitzen says, pointing out that Berlin has already provided “just over $112 billion” in aid to the Ukrainian leadership.
In a worst case scenario where Volodymyr Zelensky’s involvement is proven, Germany may simply insist on replacing him with a politician not implicated in the Nord Stream affair
The trial itself “as a whole is a political farce
”
“Its purpose is to divert suspicion away from those who are truly responsible for the gas pipeline explosion. And that is not Ukraine.”
Russian-German relations are unlikely to improve as well, as the German political elite is dead set on worsening them
All in all, “there will be no reassessment of relations with Kiev,” Spitzen suggests.
“The trial could provide an excellent pretext for reshuffling political leaders in Kiev. However, Berlin’s pro-Ukrainian stance will remain unchanged,” he adds.