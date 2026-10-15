https://sputnikglobe.com/20261015/nord-stream-trial-could-only-lead-to-ukrainian-leadership-reshuffling---expert-1124886247.html

Nord Stream Trial Could Only Lead to Ukrainian Leadership ‘Reshuffling’ - Expert

Nord Stream Trial Could Only Lead to Ukrainian Leadership ‘Reshuffling’ - Expert

Sputnik International

The ongoing trial of a Ukrainian man accused of participating in the destruction of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in 2022 is unlikely to have a meaningful impact on Germany’s involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, German political analyst and independent journalist Dr. Gregor Spitzen tells Sputnik.

2026-10-15T15:24+0000

2026-10-15T15:24+0000

2026-10-15T15:28+0000

nord stream sabotage

ukraine

germany

nord stream

europe

volodymyr zelensky

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“Germany has invested too much in the 'Ukraine' project to back down now,” Spitzen says, pointing out that Berlin has already provided “just over $112 billion” in aid to the Ukrainian leadership.All in all, “there will be no reassessment of relations with Kiev,” Spitzen suggests.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/nord-stream-bombing-suspects-acted-on-behalf-of-ukrainian-state-agencies---prosecutor-1124879818.html

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ukraine, germany, nord stream, europe, volodymyr zelensky