https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/nord-stream-bombing-suspects-acted-on-behalf-of-ukrainian-state-agencies---prosecutor-1124879818.html

Nord Stream Bombing Suspect Acted on Behalf of Ukrainian State Agencies - Prosecutor

Nord Stream Bombing Suspect Acted on Behalf of Ukrainian State Agencies - Prosecutor

Sputnik International

A representative of Germany’s Federal Prosecutor’s Office began reading out the indictment against Ukrainian citizen Serhii Kuznetsov, accused of sabotaging the Nord Stream gas pipelines, at the Hamburg Higher Regional Court on Wednesday.

2026-10-14T09:33+0000

2026-10-14T09:33+0000

2026-10-14T09:43+0000

nord stream sabotage

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dmitry peskov

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A representative of Germany’s Federal Prosecutor’s Office said that Ukrainian citizen Serhii Kuznetsov, accused of coordinating the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, acted on the orders of Ukrainian state agencies.During the reading of the indictment at the Hamburg Higher Regional Court, the prosecutor stated that the sabotage operation carried out in the Baltic Sea in September 2022 was conducted “on the orders of Ukrainian state agencies.”According to the prosecutor, Kuznetsov led and coordinated the group of saboteurs who used the sailing yacht Andromeda, rented in Rostock, to transport explosives into the Baltic Sea and blow up the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines in September 2022.The gas pipelines were bombed in September 2022. Germany, Denmark and Sweden did not rule out sabotage. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office opened an investigation into what it termed as an act of international terrorism. Russia requested data on other countries' probes into the explosions but never received it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.Italian carabinieri arrested Ukrainian citizen Serhii Kuznetsov in August on Germany's arrest warrant on suspicion of involvement in the pipeline bombing.In 2023, US journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh published an investigation, claiming that explosive devices were placed under Russian gas pipelines in June 2022 during the Baltops exercises by US Navy divers with support from Norwegian specialists. The decision for the operation was made by US President Joe Biden, Hersh said. The Pentagon told Sputnik that the US had no involvement in the sabotage.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250926/terrorist-attacks-on-nord-stream-pipelines-1122856643.html

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