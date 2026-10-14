https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/nord-stream-bombing-suspects-acted-on-behalf-of-ukrainian-state-agencies---prosecutor-1124879818.html
Nord Stream Bombing Suspect Acted on Behalf of Ukrainian State Agencies - Prosecutor
Nord Stream Bombing Suspect Acted on Behalf of Ukrainian State Agencies - Prosecutor
Sputnik International
A representative of Germany’s Federal Prosecutor’s Office began reading out the indictment against Ukrainian citizen Serhii Kuznetsov, accused of sabotaging the Nord Stream gas pipelines, at the Hamburg Higher Regional Court on Wednesday.
2026-10-14T09:33+0000
2026-10-14T09:33+0000
2026-10-14T09:43+0000
nord stream sabotage
nord stream
nord stream pipeline
seymour hersh
dmitry peskov
germany
hamburg
russia
us navy
norwegian
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101346542_0:44:839:516_1920x0_80_0_0_e291252f9a9c4c28bc6fce9ff4486ffc.jpg
A representative of Germany’s Federal Prosecutor’s Office said that Ukrainian citizen Serhii Kuznetsov, accused of coordinating the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, acted on the orders of Ukrainian state agencies.During the reading of the indictment at the Hamburg Higher Regional Court, the prosecutor stated that the sabotage operation carried out in the Baltic Sea in September 2022 was conducted “on the orders of Ukrainian state agencies.”According to the prosecutor, Kuznetsov led and coordinated the group of saboteurs who used the sailing yacht Andromeda, rented in Rostock, to transport explosives into the Baltic Sea and blow up the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines in September 2022.The gas pipelines were bombed in September 2022. Germany, Denmark and Sweden did not rule out sabotage. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office opened an investigation into what it termed as an act of international terrorism. Russia requested data on other countries' probes into the explosions but never received it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.Italian carabinieri arrested Ukrainian citizen Serhii Kuznetsov in August on Germany's arrest warrant on suspicion of involvement in the pipeline bombing.In 2023, US journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh published an investigation, claiming that explosive devices were placed under Russian gas pipelines in June 2022 during the Baltops exercises by US Navy divers with support from Norwegian specialists. The decision for the operation was made by US President Joe Biden, Hersh said. The Pentagon told Sputnik that the US had no involvement in the sabotage.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250926/terrorist-attacks-on-nord-stream-pipelines-1122856643.html
germany
hamburg
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101346542_47:0:792:559_1920x0_80_0_0_2faef3d07903372b030a20bcb4dd63a5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
nord stream, nord stream pipeline, seymour hersh, dmitry peskov, germany, hamburg, russia, us navy, norwegian, europe, ukraine
nord stream, nord stream pipeline, seymour hersh, dmitry peskov, germany, hamburg, russia, us navy, norwegian, europe, ukraine
Nord Stream Bombing Suspect Acted on Behalf of Ukrainian State Agencies - Prosecutor
09:33 GMT 14.10.2026 (Updated: 09:43 GMT 14.10.2026)
A representative of Germany’s Federal Prosecutor’s Office began reading out the indictment against Ukrainian citizen Serhii Kuznetsov, accused of sabotaging the Nord Stream gas pipelines, at the Hamburg Higher Regional Court on Wednesday.
A representative of Germany’s Federal Prosecutor’s Office said that Ukrainian citizen Serhii Kuznetsov, accused of coordinating the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, acted on the orders of Ukrainian state agencies.
During the reading of the indictment at the Hamburg Higher Regional Court
, the prosecutor stated that the sabotage operation carried out in the Baltic Sea in September 2022 was conducted “on the orders of Ukrainian state agencies.”
According to the prosecutor, Kuznetsov led and coordinated the group of saboteurs who used the sailing yacht Andromeda, rented in Rostock, to transport explosives into the Baltic Sea and blow up the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines in September 2022.
The gas pipelines were bombed in September 2022. Germany, Denmark and Sweden did not rule out sabotage. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office opened an investigation into what it termed as an act of international terrorism. Russia requested data on other countries' probes into the explosions but never received it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Italian carabinieri arrested Ukrainian citizen Serhii Kuznetsov in August on Germany's arrest warrant on suspicion of involvement in the pipeline bombing.
In 2023, US journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh published an investigation, claiming that explosive devices were placed under Russian gas pipelines in June 2022 during the Baltops exercises by US Navy divers with support from Norwegian specialists. The decision for the operation was made by US President Joe Biden, Hersh said. The Pentagon told Sputnik that the US had no involvement in the sabotage.
26 September 2025, 13:16 GMT