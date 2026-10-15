North Korea Accuses US of Helping Japanese Militarists to Build Nuclear Weapon - Reports
© US Marine Corps/Cpl. Drew TechJapan Ground Self-Defense Force Col. Hiroji Yamashita, left, and U.S. Marine Maj. Roy M. Draa salute their troops Dec. 1 during the opening ceremony for Forest Light 15-1 at the Oyanohara Training Area in Yamato, Kumamoto prefecture, Japan. Forest Light is a semi-annual, bilateral exercise consisting of a command post exercise and field training event conducted by elements of III Marine Expeditionary Force and the JGSDF. Yamashita is the commanding officer with 42nd Regiment, 8th Division, Western Army, JGSDF. Draa, from Baltimore, Maryland, and is the executive officer with 2nd Battalion, 9th Marine Regiment, currently attached to 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, III MEF, under the unit deployment program
© US Marine Corps/Cpl. Drew Tech
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SEOUL (Sputnik) - North Korea suspects Japanese militarists of seeking to build a nuclear weapon with the help of the United States under the pretext of developing nuclear-powered submarines, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Thursday, quoting a security analyst.
Japan's authorities aim at including nuclear-powered submarines in the three main documents on national security that are to be revised this year, Pak Ju Won said.
"When interviewed by Japanese media in Hawaii, a US naval dignitary asserted that as Japan has nuclear power plants, it has the development technology serving as a foundation for building nuclear-powered submarines. This hints that the US seeks to connive at and patronize Japan's moves for arming itself with nuclear weapons," he wrote.
Japan uses the deteriorating global security situation as a pretext to gradually get rid of legal and political obstacles to possessing nuclear weapons as it continues down the path of militarization, Pak suggested. In contrast to political elites, the majority of the Japanese oppose this course, he argued.
Japan's actions are causing concern among the neighboring countries. In February, Russian Ambassador in Tokyo Nikolai Nozdrev told Sputnik that Japan's militarization will prompt countermeasures not only from Russia but also from other regional countries. China called on peaceful countries to oppose Japan's return to militarization together.
8 August, 02:48 GMT