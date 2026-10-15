https://sputnikglobe.com/20261015/north-korea-accuses-us-of-helping-japanese-militarists-to-build-nuclear-weapon---reports-1124884646.html

North Korea Accuses US of Helping Japanese Militarists to Build Nuclear Weapon - Reports

North Korea Accuses US of Helping Japanese Militarists to Build Nuclear Weapon - Reports

Sputnik International

North Korea suspects Japanese militarists of seeking to build a nuclear weapon with the help of the United States under the pretext of developing nuclear-powered submarines, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Thursday, quoting a security analyst.

2026-10-15T08:33+0000

2026-10-15T08:33+0000

2026-10-15T08:33+0000

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Japan's authorities aim at including nuclear-powered submarines in the three main documents on national security that are to be revised this year, Pak Ju Won said. Japan uses the deteriorating global security situation as a pretext to gradually get rid of legal and political obstacles to possessing nuclear weapons as it continues down the path of militarization, Pak suggested. In contrast to political elites, the majority of the Japanese oppose this course, he argued. Japan's actions are causing concern among the neighboring countries. In February, Russian Ambassador in Tokyo Nikolai Nozdrev told Sputnik that Japan's militarization will prompt countermeasures not only from Russia but also from other regional countries. China called on peaceful countries to oppose Japan's return to militarization together.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260808/chinese-mfa-blasts-japans-nuclear-ambitions-as-playing-with-fire-1124549797.html

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