https://sputnikglobe.com/20261015/russia-liberates-nefedovka-chernoye-in-kharkov-region-1124884892.html
Russia Liberates Nefedovka, Chernoye in Kharkov Region
Russia Liberates Nefedovka, Chernoye in Kharkov Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlements of Nefedovka and Chernoye in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2026-10-15T09:05+0000
2026-10-15T09:05+0000
2026-10-15T09:05+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
kharkov
ukraine
russian defense ministry
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0a/03/1124829339_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0ade8f7680e08cb17ef60f53904b046c.jpg
This allows to expand the security zone Russia is establishing to prevent Ukrainian shelling of Russia's territories.Ukraine lost up to 345 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the ministry said.This is in addition to:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261012/russia-liberates-nikolskoye-in-zaporozhye-region-and-lidino-in-donetsk-peoples-republic--mod-1124868932.html
russia
kharkov
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0a/03/1124829339_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_98214e3d42d48b5e850227e91007c31d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, kharkov, ukraine, russian defense ministry
russia, kharkov, ukraine, russian defense ministry
Russia Liberates Nefedovka, Chernoye in Kharkov Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlements of Nefedovka and Chernoye in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
This allows to expand the security zone Russia is establishing to prevent Ukrainian shelling of Russia's territories.
Ukraine lost up to 345 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the ministry said.
"In total, in the area of responsibility of the Tsentr military group, Ukrainian armed formations lost up to 345 servicemen, five armored combat vehicles, and 12 vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
Over 175 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup,
Over 190 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 220 by the Zapad battlegroup
Up to 145 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 30 by the Dnepr battlegroup