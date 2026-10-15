International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261015/russia-liberates-nefedovka-chernoye-in-kharkov-region-1124884892.html
Russia Liberates Nefedovka, Chernoye in Kharkov Region
Russia Liberates Nefedovka, Chernoye in Kharkov Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlements of Nefedovka and Chernoye in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2026-10-15T09:05+0000
2026-10-15T09:05+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
kharkov
ukraine
russian defense ministry
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0a/03/1124829339_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0ade8f7680e08cb17ef60f53904b046c.jpg
This allows to expand the security zone Russia is establishing to prevent Ukrainian shelling of Russia's territories.Ukraine lost up to 345 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the ministry said.This is in addition to:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261012/russia-liberates-nikolskoye-in-zaporozhye-region-and-lidino-in-donetsk-peoples-republic--mod-1124868932.html
russia
kharkov
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0a/03/1124829339_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_98214e3d42d48b5e850227e91007c31d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, kharkov, ukraine, russian defense ministry
russia, kharkov, ukraine, russian defense ministry

Russia Liberates Nefedovka, Chernoye in Kharkov Region

09:05 GMT 15.10.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankCombat operations by a Grad MLRS crew from the Center Group of Forces in the Dnepropetrovsk sector of the special military operation
Combat operations by a Grad MLRS crew from the Center Group of Forces in the Dnepropetrovsk sector of the special military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlements of Nefedovka and Chernoye in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
This allows to expand the security zone Russia is establishing to prevent Ukrainian shelling of Russia's territories.
Ukraine lost up to 345 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the ministry said.
"In total, in the area of responsibility of the Tsentr military group, Ukrainian armed formations lost up to 345 servicemen, five armored combat vehicles, and 12 vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to:
Over 175 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup,
Over 190 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 220 by the Zapad battlegroup
Up to 145 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 30 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian servicemen are practicing techniques for assaulting an enemy stronghold in the special military operation zone. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Liberates Nikolskoye in Zaporozhye Region and Lidino in Donetsk People’s Republic — MoD
12 October, 09:15 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала