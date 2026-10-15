https://sputnikglobe.com/20261015/russia-liberates-nefedovka-chernoye-in-kharkov-region-1124884892.html

Russia Liberates Nefedovka, Chernoye in Kharkov Region

Russia Liberates Nefedovka, Chernoye in Kharkov Region

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlements of Nefedovka and Chernoye in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

2026-10-15T09:05+0000

2026-10-15T09:05+0000

2026-10-15T09:05+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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kharkov

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russian defense ministry

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This allows to expand the security zone Russia is establishing to prevent Ukrainian shelling of Russia's territories.Ukraine lost up to 345 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the ministry said.This is in addition to:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261012/russia-liberates-nikolskoye-in-zaporozhye-region-and-lidino-in-donetsk-peoples-republic--mod-1124868932.html

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kharkov

ukraine

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russia, kharkov, ukraine, russian defense ministry