https://sputnikglobe.com/20261012/russia-liberates-nikolskoye-in-zaporozhye-region-and-lidino-in-donetsk-peoples-republic--mod-1124868932.html
Russia Liberates Nikolskoye in Zaporozhye Region and Lidino in Donetsk People’s Republic — MoD
Russia Liberates Nikolskoye in Zaporozhye Region and Lidino in Donetsk People’s Republic — MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the Lidino settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2026-10-12T09:15+0000
2026-10-12T09:15+0000
2026-10-12T09:15+0000
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"Units of Battlegroup Tsentr, as a result of active operations, have liberated the settlement of Lidino in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.Additionally, Russian troops have liberated the Nikolskoye settlement in the Zaporozhye region, the statement read.Ukraine lost up to 330 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 295 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 275 by Battlegroup Vostok, up to 220 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 195 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 40 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
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Russia Liberates Nikolskoye in Zaporozhye Region and Lidino in Donetsk People’s Republic — MoD
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the Lidino settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Units of Battlegroup Tsentr, as a result of active operations, have liberated the settlement of Lidino in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
Additionally, Russian troops have liberated
the Nikolskoye settlement in the Zaporozhye region, the statement read.
Ukraine lost up to 330 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"In total, within the area of responsibility of the Tsentr military group, Ukrainian armed formations suffered losses of up to 330 military personnel, four armored combat vehicles, eight vehicles, one field artillery piece, two electronic warfare stations, and one electronic reconnaissance station," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to over 295 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 275 by Battlegroup Vostok, up to 220 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 195 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 40 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.