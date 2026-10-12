https://sputnikglobe.com/20261012/russia-liberates-nikolskoye-in-zaporozhye-region-and-lidino-in-donetsk-peoples-republic--mod-1124868932.html

Russia Liberates Nikolskoye in Zaporozhye Region and Lidino in Donetsk People’s Republic — MoD

Russia Liberates Nikolskoye in Zaporozhye Region and Lidino in Donetsk People’s Republic — MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have taken control of the Lidino settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

2026-10-12T09:15+0000

2026-10-12T09:15+0000

2026-10-12T09:15+0000

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"Units of Battlegroup Tsentr, as a result of active operations, have liberated the settlement of Lidino in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.Additionally, Russian troops have liberated the Nikolskoye settlement in the Zaporozhye region, the statement read.Ukraine lost up to 330 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 295 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 275 by Battlegroup Vostok, up to 220 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 195 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 40 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261008/russian-forces-liberate-annopolye-settlement-in-kharkov-region-1124851477.html

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