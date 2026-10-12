International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261012/russia-liberates-nikolskoye-in-zaporozhye-region-and-lidino-in-donetsk-peoples-republic--mod-1124868932.html
Russia Liberates Nikolskoye in Zaporozhye Region and Lidino in Donetsk People’s Republic — MoD
Russia Liberates Nikolskoye in Zaporozhye Region and Lidino in Donetsk People’s Republic — MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the Lidino settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2026-10-12T09:15+0000
2026-10-12T09:15+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
russia
donetsk
ukraine
russian armed forces
liberation
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/08/1118871480_0:167:3049:1882_1920x0_80_0_0_e0bdcea2deaa2dc08fef54b3cbd40424.jpg
"Units of Battlegroup Tsentr, as a result of active operations, have liberated the settlement of Lidino in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.Additionally, Russian troops have liberated the Nikolskoye settlement in the Zaporozhye region, the statement read.Ukraine lost up to 330 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 295 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 275 by Battlegroup Vostok, up to 220 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 195 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 40 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261008/russian-forces-liberate-annopolye-settlement-in-kharkov-region-1124851477.html
russia
donetsk
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/08/1118871480_160:0:2891:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_59f72593b65e384ab82b004320109fe2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian defense ministry, russia, donetsk, ukraine, russian armed forces, liberation
russian defense ministry, russia, donetsk, ukraine, russian armed forces, liberation

Russia Liberates Nikolskoye in Zaporozhye Region and Lidino in Donetsk People’s Republic — MoD

09:15 GMT 12.10.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen are practicing techniques for assaulting an enemy stronghold in the special military operation zone.
Russian servicemen are practicing techniques for assaulting an enemy stronghold in the special military operation zone. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the Lidino settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Units of Battlegroup Tsentr, as a result of active operations, have liberated the settlement of Lidino in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
Additionally, Russian troops have liberated the Nikolskoye settlement in the Zaporozhye region, the statement read.
Ukraine lost up to 330 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"In total, within the area of responsibility of the Tsentr military group, Ukrainian armed formations suffered losses of up to 330 military personnel, four armored combat vehicles, eight vehicles, one field artillery piece, two electronic warfare stations, and one electronic reconnaissance station," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to over 295 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 275 by Battlegroup Vostok, up to 220 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 195 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 40 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
Combat operations by a Uragan multiple-launch rocket system crew from the 273rd Artillery Brigade of the 34th Artillery Division, serving with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup near Kupyansk - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Annopolye Settlement in Kharkov Region
8 October, 09:11 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала