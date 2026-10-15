https://sputnikglobe.com/20261015/russia-sources-over-84-of-oil-gas-equipment-domestically---industry-ministry-1124884077.html
Russia Sources Over 84% of Oil, Gas Equipment Domestically - Industry Ministry
Russia Sources Over 84% of Oil, Gas Equipment Domestically - Industry Ministry
Sputnik International
The share of Russian-made oil and gas equipment in the domestic market has exceeded 84%, Russian Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Mikhail Ivanov said at the Russian Energy Week on Thursday.
2026-10-15T08:29+0000
2026-10-15T08:29+0000
2026-10-15T08:29+0000
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"This sector demonstrates a large share of Russian-made equipment in the domestic market, currently standing at 84%," Ivanov said. Over the past five years, the state support for the sector has risen to about $299 million, with $10 billion invested in research and development and 17 billion in setting up and modernizing production facilities, the deputy minister said. Russian companies produce about 20 types of gas turbine engines generating from 2 to 170 megawatt, Ivanov said. Russia's turbine production capacity is expected to reach 10 units per year from 2028 and potentially 12 units per year from 2029. The International Forum Russian Energy Week is being held in Moscow on October 14-16. Sputnik is the forum's media partner.
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Russia Sources Over 84% of Oil, Gas Equipment Domestically - Industry Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The share of Russian-made oil and gas equipment in the domestic market has exceeded 84%, Russian Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Mikhail Ivanov said at the Russian Energy Week on Thursday.
"This sector demonstrates a large share of Russian-made equipment in the domestic market, currently standing at 84%," Ivanov said.
Over the past five years, the state support for the sector has risen to about $299 million, with $10 billion invested in research and development and 17 billion in setting up and modernizing production facilities, the deputy minister said.
Russian companies produce about 20 types of gas turbine engines generating from 2 to 170 megawatt, Ivanov said. Russia's turbine production capacity is expected to reach 10 units per year from 2028 and potentially 12 units per year from 2029.
The International Forum Russian Energy Week is being held in Moscow on October 14-16. Sputnik is the forum's media partner.