https://sputnikglobe.com/20261015/russia-to-respond-to-ukraines-attacks-on-oil-refineries-logistics-energy-facilities-putin-1124886976.html

Russia to Respond to Ukraine's Attacks on Oil Refineries, Logistics, Energy Facilities - Putin

Russia to Respond to Ukraine's Attacks on Oil Refineries, Logistics, Energy Facilities - Putin

Sputnik International

Russia will respond to Ukraine's attacks on its oil refineries, logistics and energy facilities, there was no need for Ukraine to start them in the first place, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

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2026-10-15T16:32+0000

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"Yesterday they tried to strike some oil refineries. Now they’ve hit a few places there. Nothing particularly significant, but they keep going. It is the same with e-commerce platforms - they have taken the first step, we have started responding now, and they are already weeping about energy, including military installations, data centers, and so on. They started, they should not have started in the first place," Putin said at the forum-congress of the all-Russian public organisation Business Russia. Ukraine is asking its sponsors to put pressure on Russia to stop retaliatory strikes in response to the steps it has taken, Putin added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/ukraine-attacks-two-oil-refineries-shows-no-move-toward-energy-ceasefire--russian-deputy-pm--1124881967.html

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