https://sputnikglobe.com/20261015/russian-armed-forces-struck-izmail-port-military-infrastructure-1124883257.html

Russian Armed Forces Struck Izmail Port Military Infrastructure

Russian Armed Forces Struck Izmail Port Military Infrastructure

Sputnik International

During an overnight strike, the Russian military hit infrastructure at the port of Izmail in the Odessa Region that was used by the armed forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

2026-10-15T06:20+0000

2026-10-15T06:20+0000

2026-10-15T06:20+0000

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"As a result of a strike in the Odessa Region, port infrastructure of the port of Izmail, used for unloading and storing military and dual-use cargo intended to supply the armed forces of Ukraine, was hit," the ministry said.The Russian Armed Forces struck two dry cargo ships at sea as they were transporting military supplies to the port of Odessa, Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement.Overnight, the Russian Armed Forces continued to carry out strikes using unmanned aerial vehicles against Ukrainian port infrastructure, as well as against maritime vessels being used to support the armed forces of Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/russia-hits-ukraines-communications-and-energy-sites-in-overnight-barrage---1124877777.html

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